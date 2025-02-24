Coco Gauff drops one-word reaction to Mikaela Shiffrin's historic 100th World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin finally secured her 100th World Cup victory after a two-month wait due to injury, earning a shoutout from American tennis ace Coco Gauff. Shiffrin is the most decorated World Cup skier in history and is 14 wins ahead of the next-best skier, Ingemar Stenmark.

Ad

Shiffrin was on pace to register her 100th World Cup in Killington in November last year before she suffered a crash that left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen. She returned to the slopes at the end of January 2025, and despite not being at her best yet, the 29-year-old triumphed on Sunday in Sestriere, Italy.

She finished 0.61 seconds ahead of Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic to extend her record of most World Cup victories and tie Stenmark for the most World Cup podiums, 155. Following her historic performance, Shiffrin earned praise from 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, who wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"amazing @Mikaelashiffrin."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shiffrin was overwhelmed with emotions and fell to the snow after crossing the finish line. Weighing in on the milestone achievement during a post-race interview, she said:

"I don't know that it's possible to dream about a milestone like this. It's too big. It's too long. It takes too much. I always dreamed about good turns, step by step and trying to be better tomorrow than I was today. That dream for me is big enough."

Ad

Shiffrin earlier competed at the World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, and won a record-breaking eighth gold medal. She also tied the record for most World Championships medals by a skier, 15.

"Today a lot of things had to wrong for some others" - Mikaela Shiffrin on 100th win

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin was slated to compete in a Giant Slalom race in Saalbach but withdrew at the last moment. She revealed that she was still suffering from post-traumatic stress from the GS crash she suffered in Killington.

Ad

While Shiffrin eventually overcame her fears and skied down the GS course in Italy, she was extra cautious and failed to qualify for her second run. However, the Olympic champion bounced back on Sunday in the slalom and posted the fastest time in the first run, which saw the world champion Camille Rast crashing out early.

Rast's crash worked in favor of Shiffrin, who won in a combined time of 1:50.33 despite being slower in her second run.

Ad

"Today a lot of things had to go right for me and actually wrong for some others. Camille, on the first run, was just so fast. So a lot of things had to go in my direction. But in the end I did something right too,” Mikaela Shiffrin said after the win (via Guardian)

The World Cup circuit now moves to Kvitfjell, Norway, where two downhill races and a Super-G race are scheduled from February 28 to March 2. However, Shiffrin is unlikely to compete in it and will be seen in action during the next month's World Cup Ski Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback