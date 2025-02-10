Coco Gauff, Trinity Thomas and others react to Suni Lee's all-black look from New York Fashion Week

Coco Gauff, Trinity Thomas, and other athletes were gushing over Suni Lee's look after her recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week. The Olympic champion earlier highlighted shows of Off-White and Tommy Hilfiger before being hosted by Kelvin Klein on February 7.

Lee was dressed in an all-black outfit for the occasion and reminisced about her look two days later in an Instagram post on Sunday. Sharing pictures of her photoshoot, she wrote:

"still not over this look"

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff was gushing over the gymnast's look and wrote:

"stunning 😍"

Lee's fellow gymnast Trinity Thomas was also impressed with her look and commented:

"Your so 😍😍😍."

Dancing With The Stars contestant Sasha Farber also reacted and pointed out Lee sitting on the sofa with her shoes.

"Shoesss on the sofa," she wrote

Lee urged her to not talk about it, and replied:

"@sashafarber1 yeah let’s not talk about it 😅😅"

Suni Lee's Instagram posts

Lee has ramped up her fashion game since winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old highlighted several shows at the New York Fashion Week last year as well and said she was grateful to the brands who gave her the chance to experiment with different looks.

"I'm so grateful to all the brands and designers who hosted me this season. It definitely lived up to the hype! Since this was my first fashion week, I wanted to experiment with different trends and try new things. I'm really happy that each look felt different and had its own vibe,” she told Vogue

Lee's return to competitive gymnastics is in doubt for now, and she has expressed her interest in a future in the fashion industry.

"Fashion can be a really good way to express yourself" - Suni Lee

Celebrities Attend The Seattle Seahawks Vs New York Jets Game - Suni Lee - Source: Getty

Suni Lee is one of the most decorated US Olympic gymnasts, with five medals, including two golds. After completing an incredible comeback from life-threatening diseases at the Paris Olympics last year, the 21-year-old has been focusing on life outside gymnastics and has hinted at a potential future in the fashion industry.

"It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?," Suni Lee asked to herself during an interview with Glamour

She answered her question, saying:

“She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”

While Lee is continuing her college education online at the University of Auburn, she forgo her NCAA eligibility in 2023 after being diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases.

