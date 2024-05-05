"Complete trash"; "This is getting tiring" - Fans react to fake news surrounding Lia Thomas and USA women's swimming team

Fans reacted to fake news circulating regarding Lia Thomas and the USA women's swimming team, which claimed that the latter had threatened to quit if the transgender swimmer was allowed to compete by the Olympic committee.

Thomas hasn't featured in competitive swimming for almost three years after the controversial incident at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. She and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines had clocked similar timings in the 200m freestyle, but Thomas was awarded the higher position.

Gaines and several other college students protested against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. NCAA eventually imposed the ban, leading to Lia Thomas not featuring in any college competitions.

An X (formerly Twitter) user claimed that the USA women's swimming team had threatened to quit if Thomas was allowed to compete by the Olympic Committee. They also attributed some quotes to the team's head coach, which again were fake.

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their anger at the fake news circulators. After a fan recognized none of the swimmers in the picture resembled anyone from the USA Team, they wrote:

"Who the f**k are these people? I don’t see one National Team member in the group…"

Expand Tweet

"Today in "completely made up bulls**t". The US team hasn't been selected yet, the "Olympic committee" doesn't have control over trials, none of the women pictured have ever made the team, a quote attributed to a nameless "coach", etc etc. Just complete trash," another fan wrote.

Several fans expressed disappointment at Lia Thomas being dragged into conversations despite three years of absence from the sport.

"Lia Thomas has been retired from swimming for three years now, and no coach for any US national swimming team has made a comment anything like this, let alone an unnamed coach of the women’s Olympic Team," a user clarified.

One user wrote:

"I’m amazed how much a single trans person can live rent free for YEARS in some people’s heads. It’s like they have nothing better to do than make up lies to drum up fake outrage to continue their culture war, when in reality she’s just quietly living her life. Grow up."

Expand Tweet

"This is getting tiring lowk," another fan expressed.

"Still waiting on the article where the head coach of the women’s team have said this," a user wrote.

Lia Thomas vs Riley Gaines: What really happened?

2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships

Lia Thomas and Riley Gaines squared off at the NCAA Swimming Championships 2022 in the women's 200m freestyle. Both clocked 1:43:40 to tie for fifth place, but it was the trans swimmer who was handed the fifth place trophy despite protest from Gaines.

When the former Kentucky swimmer demanded an explanation, authorities took Thomas' side.

"We have been advised as an organization, that when photos are being taken, that it's crucial that the trophy is in Lia's hands," Gaines recalled on Joe Rogan's podcast earlier this year.