Fans online had mixed reactions to the Louisville swimming team’s disqualification in the 200 medley relay at the NCAA Swimming Championships 2024. While some agreed with the DQ, others called the decision a ‘bad’ one.

The NCAA Swimming Championships 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, March 27, with the relay events taking place first. The 200-yard medley and 800-yard freestyle relays took place on the opening day of the competition.

University of California dominated the 800-yard freestyle relay, aiming to defend their NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships team title from last year. They won comfortably with a time of 6:02.26 seconds.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the University of Louisville lost out on a substantial 8th position after receiving a disqualification. The team made a false start to the swim exchange (0.05s) but were not given the reaction time later, a disheartening end to what could have been an 8th-place finish for them.

Swim Swam News announced Louisville's DQ in the 200-yard medley relay at the NCAA Swimming Championships 2024 on Instagram. They wrote:

"Louisville’s 200 Medley relay was DQed over a -.05 reaction time on the breast-butterfly exchange. The relay touched at 1:22.54, which would have placed 8th. Do you think this is a DQ"

One of the fans agreed with the disqualification decision and reasoned that leaving early had its consequences. They wrote:

"Absolutely. An early leave is an early leave"

However, another fan claimed that it was a wrong decision, not in favor of Louisville at least. They commented:

"Bad call !! His fingers are on the wall. Plus the rule states it’s a cumulative time. Which they are above. Swim should stand."

Here are a few more reactions:

Fan reactions to Louisville's DQ

NCAA Swimming Championships 2024: Complete results from Day 1

NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024-Day 1

While Louisville was stripped of their 8th position, Auburn took the 8th position with 1:22:57 seconds in the 200m medley relay at the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024. Florida dominated once again, winning the 200m medley relay in 1:20.15 seconds. Arizona finished 2nd, timing 1:20.55 while North Carolina took third with 1:20.98 seconds.

The 800m freestyle relay was won by the University of California while Arizona State took the 2nd place with 6:04.95 seconds. Texas University finished 3rd on the opening day of the NCAA Men's Swimming Championships with 6:05.33 seconds.