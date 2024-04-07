"Elite 8 bound" - Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU Tigers' regional championships victory

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers have stormed to the program's fourteenth regional championships, and the gymnast could not be happier for herself and her team.

Competing in Fayetteville on the fifth and sixth of October, the Tigers put up a strong performance on both days to clinch the title in Fayetteville and secure a spot in the elite eight.

Celebrating the LSU gymnastics team's victory, Dunne showed her excitement about heading to Fort Worth, Texas for the national semifinals. She took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her posing with a poster of the brackets, with LSU named as the regional champions. She captioned the snap,

“Elite 8 bound!”

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

For Olivia Dunne and the LSU squad, the 2024 season has been nothing short of phenomenal. The team opened their regular season with a win and continued that moment to be crowned the SEC Champions.

At their NCAA regionals, the Tigers faced off against Minnesota, BYU, and Oregon State in their opening round. The team impressed in all four events, starting with the vault, where they scored a 49.375. Next, the team posted a 48.700 on the bars and a 49.350 on the beam.

For their finals rotation LSU was on the floor, with Olivia Dunne taking the anchor spot in the event, and matching her career-high score of 9.900.

At the NCAA regional finals, the Tigers beat Arkansas, Kentucky, and Minnesota to claim the title and ensure an appearance in the elite eight. Dunne wasn't in action at the meet but was there to cheer for her teammates.

Whom will Olivia Dunne and co. face at the Elite Eight semifinals?

After their triumphant outing at the Fayetteville NCAA regionals, Olivia Dunne and her team have secured a spot in the elite eight and will be joined by Arkansas, credit to their second-place finish.

On the bottom end of their bracket, the competition is still very much alive to see who will join the Tigers and the Razorbacks in Fort Worth. Denver and Arizona have booked a berth in the finals of the Berkley regional and will be joined by either California or Stanford.

The top two finishers of the Berkley regionals will battle LSU and Arkansas at the NCAA semifinals.

On the opposite end of the brackets, Oklahoma and Alabama have made it to the elite eight, with the Sooners winning the Ann Arbor regionals, while the Crimson Tide came in second.

Lastly, the Gainesville regionals will see a battle between Florida, Utah, Michigan, and Missouri to see who rounds out the 2024 NCAA semifinals.