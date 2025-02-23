Ex-Nebraska Husker Merritt Beason, Brooke Nuneviller and others react as Camila Gómez attends first-ever All-Star Game in PVF history

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason, Oregon alum Brooke Nuneviller and others reacted to Camila Gomez sharing her experience of attending the first-ever All-Star Game in Pro Volleyball Federation's history. The league had its inaugural edition last year.

The All-Star Game took place on February 22 at the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, and several stars, including Beason, Sydney Hilley, Camryn Hannah, and Morgan Hentz, were part of it. Team Shondell beat Team Collier 25-22, 25-20, 15-10.

Gomez, who was part of the team the winning team alongside Beason and Nuneviller, was delighted following the historic game and wrote on Instagram:

"FIRST EVER pro volleyball all-star game in PVF history. Super grateful for the opportunity to represent everyone who throughout my sporting career have helped me become the person and athlete I am, especially my beautiful Colombia. Thank you for all your votes and love ❤️. What a wonderful experience alongside all these superstars!"

Beason, who made her pro debut against Gomez and Omaha last month, called the Colombian a "stud".

"Such a stud ❤️," she commented.

Nuneviller, who is Gomez's teammate at the Omaha Supernovas, commented:

"LOVE YOU🤩🤩🤩

Puerto Rican star Valeria León expressed her admiration for Gomez with a series of emojis, commenting:

"😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

Merritt Beason, Brooke Nuneviller

Gomez has been impressive for Omaha this season, scoring 157 digs and 40 assists in the 40 sets played so far. Meanwhile, Beason has been as dominant as she was in Nebraska, racking up 112 kills with a 35.3% hitting percentage.

"Another stepping stone for women’s volleyball" - Merritt Beason on PVF's first-ever All-Star Game

Merritt Beason at the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason shared her experience of attending the PVF All-Star Game in an Instagram post following the competition and termed it a milestone achievement as the league continues to grow exponentially in its second season.

"First EVER pro vb all-star match!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ What??!!! So grateful for the opportunity to be apart of the 1st pro volleyball all-star match. Yet another stepping stone for women’s volleyball 😼 @realprovb," she wrote.

The 21-year-old played the last two years of her collegiate volleyball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and led them to the NCAA Finals in 2023 with a team-high 455 kills and 248 digs. She scored 339 kills and 150 digs during the 2024 season, but Penn State ended the Huskers' run to the national championships in the semifinals.

