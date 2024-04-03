"F**k this is huge, get them Gabby"- Fans react as Gabby Douglas shares floor routine amid national camp snub

Fans hyped up Gabby Douglas’ comeback after the 2012 Olympic Champion posted a video of a sensational floor routine on the same day that the April national camp started.

Douglas was set to make her comeback after eight years at the Winter Cup 2024. However, after testing positive for COVID, she withdrew from the event. The former Olympic Champion was hoping to get an invite for the April national team camp but her name wasn't on the list.

As Simone Biles and Co. started their practice sessions, Gabby Douglas took the internet by storm with a breathtaking video of her floor routine. The 28-year-old did multiple flips mid air during the routine, and finished with a near perfect landing.

The gymnastics community on social media was excited to see Gabby Douglas in perfect shape. One fan wrote:

"F*CK THIS IS HUGE, GET THEM GABBY"

While the exact date of Gabby Douglas’ return isn't known yet, she could be seen in action at American Classic on April 25 if her petition gets accepted. Another fan hoped to see the Olympic champion mesmerize at the Classics. They wrote:

"this is petty asl and i love it i hope she eats at Classic and beyond"

Another fan cheekily claimed that Douglas was having her own camp after not being invited to the national team camp for April. They wrote.

"Gabby having her own camp and slaying"

Here are some more reactions:

Why wasn't Gabby Douglas invited to U. S National gymnastics team camp for April?

USOC Portraits for Rio2016

Gabby Douglas was set for her gymnastics comeback at Winter Cup 2024 after her petition was accepted by the authorities. While she missed the event due to unfortunate circumstances, she was hoping to get an invite for the national team camp, as per US Coach Anna Liukin.

However, she wasn't named in the 32 member list for the April camp. Douglas wasn't eligible to fill a petition this time but was hoping to get an invite from USA Gymnastics. Later, an explanatory statement on the matter by federation revealed the criteria used for the camp's selection. It read:

"Current Junior and Senior National Team members; Senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score; Junior athletes who placed in the top six in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score; 2020 Olympic Medalists"

Douglas will hope her petition to compete at American Classic gets accepted, and she finally gets to make her long awaited return.