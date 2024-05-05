Fans react to Sha'Carri Richardson starring in new Beats Audio campaign for Beats Solo 4

Sha'Carri Richardson has partnered with electronics brand Beats by Dre to release the new look of her campaign for Beats Solo 4. The fans have reacted positively to Richardson's novel look.

In 2024, the 23-year-old ran a relay leg in Florida before she participated in the Xiamen Diamond League, her first solo event. In the 200m dash in Xiamen, she failed to secure the gold after being beaten by a young sprinter from Australia, Torrie Lewis. Following this, Richardson missed out on the podium at the Shanghai Diamond League as well, finishing third.

However, the brand Beats by Dre didn't leave her side during these times. Sha'Carri Richardson took to her Instagram handle to unveil the look of her latest collaboration. Her caption reads:

"Running it back with @beatsbydre. My new campaign for Beats Solo 4 #beatspartner."

Fans started dropping comments as soon as Richardson posted the carousel of photos. With kohl eyes, burgundy hair and bronze nails, the World medalist wore Beats headphones to advertise.

One fan claimed that she could easily be cast in The Avengers, writing:

"OMG SHE LOOKS LIKE AN AVENGER HER POWER: SUPER SPEED!! LETS GO SHACARII!!"

Another fan chimed in to drop another superhero reference:

"It’s giving like FEMALE BLACK PANTHER X THE FLASH"

Sha'Carri Richardson has garnered popularity not just for her prowess on the track but also for her fashion sense off it. Another user wrote:

"Face, hair, NAILS"

Some fans agreed about the possibility of Richardson making a movie appearance soon, especially an X-Men character:

"Feel like this should be an XMen character'

"young Flo-Jo"

"i do track youu so inspiringgg to me"

Sha'Carri Richardson wishes to be an unstoppable force in Paris

Richardson was off the track for a while after her remarkable feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She blazed past her competitors to claim the 100m victory and also anchored her 4x100m relay team to the win. But now, her ultimate goal is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview with NBC, she said (via olympics.com):

"I ain't going nowhere, I'm locked in, I'm working...I have no plans of letting life, adversity, any obstacle stop me from being in Paris."

The 2024 US Olympic Team Trials will begin on June 21. On August 3, the 100m women's final is scheduled. She will also compete at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic in the 100m.