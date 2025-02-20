Femke Bol reminisces on remarkable Stockholm Diamond League 2024 victory amid skipping the Indoor events in the track season

Femke Bol is one of the best 400m hurdlers of all time. The Dutch athlete has been particularly dominant in the Diamond League events and recently reminisced on her 2024 victory at the Stockholm DL.

Stockholm marked her first Diamond League victory after she stormed to the win at the event in 2020. Since then, the 24-year-old has gone undefeated in Sweden, picking up the 2021, 2022, and 2024 titles.

As she gears up for 2025, Femke Bol recently announced that she would be skipping the upcoming indoor track and field season. Amidst this, the official Instagram account of World Athletics shared a snap of her competing in Stockholm in 2024, and the Olympic champion reminisced on her victory, re-sharing the snap on her Instagram story and simply writing:

“Stockholm ✨.”

Via Femke Bol's Instagram story (@femke_bol

Over the past four years, Bol has proven to be truly dominant in her campaign at the Diamond League events. She has been crowned the Diamond League champion in the 400m hurdles in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Femke Bol confirms participation at European Indoor Championships despite skipping indoor season

Femke Bol had a fantastic season in 2024. Starting with the indoor events, she was crowned champion in the 400m and the 4x400m relay at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships. She followed this up with a gold medal finish in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Paris Olympics, a silver in the 4x400m relay, and a bronze in the 400m hurdles at the Games.

In 2025, Bol announced that she would skip the indoor season for the year, but confirmed that she would participate at the European Indoor Championships being held on home ground, competing in the relay events. Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“I have decided to not race individually this indoor season. It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me.”

“However, I cannot and do not want to miss a chance to compete at a home championship!!! So I will be racing in Apeldoorn at the European Indoor Championships in the relays and lucky enough it's the first time there's also a mixed relay! I am looking forward to what this year will bring me and I want to thank you all for the support. See you in Apeldoorn!” she added.

Femke Bol and her teammates will head into the European Indoor Championships as the defending champions in the 4x400m relay, having won the event in 2021 and 2023.

