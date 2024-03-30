Florida Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch & more | Day 2

The second and final day of Florida Relays 2024 is here, and the plethora of events lined up promise an exciting day for participants and viewers alike.

The day will start with the boys and girls triple jump, before the likes of Kai Chang and Desmond Coleman take to the field for the men's invitational shot put. A little later, fans will get to witness some of America's best collegiate athletes participate in the women's high jump invitational as well as the men's and women’s and shot put invitational.

On the track side of things, the day will begin with boy's and girl's 4x800m and 4x200m relays. The highlight of the track events will without a doubt be women’s Tom Jone 4x400 invitational and the men's Jimmy Carnes 4x400 invitational. Amongst others, Auburn, Iowa, and Miami will be participating in the latter, while the likes of Florida, Alabama and Illinois battle it out in the latter.

Florida Relays 2024: Where to watch

Fans eager to catch every second of the Florida Relays’ final day of action can tune in to the SEC Network+. The network can be accessed via your TV provider credentials, and is available on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Florida Relays 2024: Schedule for Day 2

Florida Relays 2024 Day Two Running Events

9:30am Girl’s 4x800

9:55am Boy’s 4x800

10:20am Girl's 4x200

10:40am Boy’s 4x200

12:00pm Women's 100mH Prelim

12:15pm Women's 100mH Prelims (OD)

12:25pm M110mH Prelim

12:35pm 100mH Prelim (OD)

12:45pm Girl’s 4x100 Final

12:50pm Boy’s 4x100 Final

12:55pm Women’s 4x100 Final

1:00pm Men’s 4x100 Final

1:05pm Women’s 4x100 (OD)

1:10pm Men’s 4x100 (OD)

1:20pm Women’s 800m

1:45pm Men's 800m

2:25pm Women’s 100mH Final

2:30pm Women's 100mH Final (OD)

2:40pm Men’s 110mH Final

2:45pm Men's 110mH Final (OD)

2:55pm Women’s 400m

3:15pm Women's 400m (OD)

3:20pm Men's Tyrone Kemp 400m

3:45pm Men’s 400m (OD)

3:55pm Women’s 100m

4:10pm Women’s 100m (OD)

4:20pm Men’s 100m

4:35pm Men's 100m (OD)

4:50pm Women's 3K

5:05pm Men’s 3K

5:20pm Girl's 4x400 Final

5:27pm Boy’s 4x400 Final

5:34pm Women's 4x400 Final

5:41pm Men’s 4x400 Final

5:48pm Women's Olympic Dev 4x400

5:55pm Men’s Olympic Dev 4x400

6:02pm Women’s Tom Jones 4x400 (Invite)

6:09pm Men's Jimmy Carnes 4x400 (Invite)

Florida Relays 2024 Day Two Field Events

9:00am Girl’s Triple Jump

9:00am Boy’s Triple Jump

9:00am Men's Discus (Open)

11:00am Men’s Discus (Invite)

12:00pm Women's High Jump (Invite)

12:00pm Men's Shot Put (Open)

12:00pm Women's Shot Put (Invite)

1:00pm Men's Pole Vault

1:00pm Women's Triple Jump

1:30pm Women's Discus (Open)

2:30pm Women’s High Jump (Open)

2:30pm Men’s Shot Put (Invite)

3:30pm Women’s Shot Put (Open)

3:00pm Men's Triple Jump