"Fly high my friend"- Lindsey Vonn pays heartfelt condolences as fellow Red Bull athlete Felix Baumgartner passes away at 56

Lindsey Vonn’s fellow Red Bull athlete Felix Baumgartner recently passed away. In light of the event, the American penned a heartfelt note of condolences.

Baumgartner was an Austrian skydiver and BASE jumper best known for jumping to Earth from the stratosphere in a helium ballon in 2012. Throughout his career, the 56-year-old set multiple World records, including the fastest speed in freefall, vertical freefall distance without a drogue parachute, and vertical speed without a drogue.

Baumgartner passes away on July 17 in a paragliding accident in Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy. Reacting to the heartbreaking news, Lindsey Vonn took to her Instagram story to share her condolences, writing,

“Don't know what to say... known Felix for so many years... fly high my friend. RIP.”

Via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Baumgartner was working with the Red Bull Stratos team in 2012 to achieve his 127,852 feet jump from the stratosphere to the Earth. After that, he went on to work with Audi Motorsport for a small stint as he raced at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Lindsey Vonn celebrates two decades of partnership with Red Bull

Vonn a the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn is undoubtedly one of the greatest skiers of all-time. The American dominated the FIS Skiing World Cup circuit for two decades between 2001 and 2019, and has recently made her return to competition.

For most of her career, Vonn has partnered with Red Bull and she recently celebrated her 20th anniversary with the brand. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, she wrote,

“WOW!!! 20 Years with @redbull - time has literally flown by!! What a journey. I remember signing with Red Bull back in 2005 as a 20 year old who was just getting started. I.t was a leap of faith for myself and the company but I believed in them and they believed in me. Throughout everything - the good times and the bad -they've supported me every step of the way. I only wish Dietrich could be here to celebrate and see this final chapter of my career. Thank you for always giving me wiiiings.”

During her career on the slopes between 2001 and 2019, Lindsey Vonn stormed to 137 podium finishes, 82 wins, 16 World Cup discipline titles and four overall titles. While the American initially called time on her career due to recurring knee injuries, she returned to the slopes in late 2024. Since then, Vonn has gone on to win silver in the super-G discipline at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley.

