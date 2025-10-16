  • home icon
  'Forever grateful'-Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reveals how Olympic bronze medalist's belief helped her to win crucial scholarship

'Forever grateful'-Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reveals how Olympic bronze medalist’s belief helped her to win crucial scholarship

Lexi Rodriguez responds to Olympic bronze medalist
Lexi Rodriguez responds to Olympic bronze medalist's claims about role in recruiting her for Nebraska Volleyball [Image Source : Getty]

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently thanked Olympic bronze medalist Kayla Barnwarth for her kind words. Barnwarth, who herself represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers, recalled how he convinced former coach John Cook to recruit Lexi Rodriguez into the Nebraska Volleyball team.

In a recent interview shared by Hurrdat Sports on the Nebraska page, Barnwarth talked about Rodriguez's performance as a teenage prodigy and how she couldn't resist recommending her to John Cook. She convinced the coach to offer Lexi Rodriguez a sports scholarship to the University of Nebraska.

Hurrdat Sports captioned their Instagram post as,

"All of Nebraska can thank Kayla Banwarth for convincing John Cook to offer Lexi Rodriguez a scholarship to play at Nebraska. It turned out pretty well!"
Lexi Rodriguez acknowledged Barnwarth's statement by sharing the video excerpt on her Instagram story. The former libero for the Nebraska Cornhuskers captioned her Instagram story as,

"Forever grateful for your belief in me @kaylabarnwarth"
Screengrab of Lexi Rodriguez&#039; Instagram story [Image Source : Lexi Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of Lexi Rodriguez' Instagram story [Image Source : Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram]

Like Lexi Rodriguez, Kayla Barnwarth represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a player from 2007 to 2010. Barnwarth also worked as the assistant coach for the team from 2017 to 2019.

When Lexi Rodriguez praised the current Nebraska Volleyball team and head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Lexi Rodriguez at NCAA Championships 2024 Semifinals [Image Source : Getty]
Lexi Rodriguez at NCAA Championships 2024 Semifinals [Image Source : Getty]

Lexi Rodriguez also reflected on the current season of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The former libero not only praised the current team for their invincible streak, but also appreciated the leadership of player-turned-coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

When Rodriguez was asked about the depth of the team after she visited the team's match against the Grand Canyon team in September 2025, she replied,

"They're insane, the depth they have is incredible. I think like their play tonight, and just how they're able to start anyone, play anyone, I mean it's incredible. Props to Dani for just instilling that confidence in everyone, they're just amazing. I'm excited to keep watching them."
The former libero further added,

"I've known it for the past two years, and they're all studs. Even getting to watch Maisie get her first start, it was honestly so amazing. But I think they're all doing good, they compliment each other so well and I think just their ability to adapt to whatever role they have is pretty incredible especially at that position."

Lexi Rodriguez represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2021 to 2024. She had led the Huskers to the finals of the NCAA Championships twice : in 2021 and in 2023, respectively.

