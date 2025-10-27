  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • 'Gender affirming care is life changing' - Nikki Hiltz gets real as she reflects on memorable moments of the year

'Gender affirming care is life changing' - Nikki Hiltz gets real as she reflects on memorable moments of the year

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:23 GMT
Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Nikki Hiltz talks about gender affirming care [Image Source : Getty]

American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz recently reflected on the memorable moments from the 2025 season. Hiltz was last seen in action at the ATHLOS meet held at Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz uploaded glimpses of the memorable moments on their Instagram profile. The American runner will be resuming training for the upcoming year in less than 24 hours, as mentioned in the Instagram post.

Hiltz wrote in the caption of their Instagram post,

"Grateful for my partner, my family, my training partners, my coach, and for every fan in every stadium, you all helped make this season so memorable and meaningful. I’m not sure how next year will top this one but it’s crazy how I find myself saying that after every track season and somehow, every year, it just keeps getting better."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hiltz also credited the gender affirming care for the impactful performance this season. The middle-distance runner wrote in the caption of their latest Instagram story,

"And I got to do it all in a body that feels so aligned with who I've always been! Gender affirming care is life changing!!"
Screengrab of Nikki Hiltz&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source : Nikki Hiltz&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of Nikki Hiltz's Instagram story [Image Source : Nikki Hiltz's Instagram]

Nikki Hiltz previously called out the critics for opening up about the gender reassignment surgery they underwent last month. Born as a female, Hiltz came out as non-binary in 2021.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz's performance in the 2025 season

Nikki Hiltz in action at the 2025 World Athletics Championships [Image Source: Getty]
Nikki Hiltz in action at the 2025 World Athletics Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Nikki Hiltz had a relatively decent record in the 2025 season. The middle-distance runner had finished in seventh position in the women's 1500m at the Paris Olympics held last year.

Ad

Hiltz opened their account with a victory in the women's 3000m short track race at the John Thomas Terrier Classic meet organized in association with Boston University.

Nikki Hiltz also participated in the Grand Slam Track League. The middle-distance runner won the women's 800m event at the inaugural meet in Kingston, Jamaica. Hiltz also stood third in the women's 1500m event.

Hiltz further participated in the Miami and Philadelphia editions of the Grand Slam Track league. The 31-year-old runner stood second in the women's 800m and the women's 1500m events held at Miami, while they finished seventh in the women's 800m and third in the women's 1500m event respectively at the Philadelphia edition of the Grand Slam Track League.

Despite giving their best, Nikki Hiltz finished fifth overall in the women's 1500m finals at the World Championships held in Tokyo. However, bouncing back from the setback, the American middle-distance runner ended the season on a promising note by finishing third in the women's mile event at the ATHLOS meet 2025.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications