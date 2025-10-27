'Gender affirming care is life changing' - Nikki Hiltz gets real as she reflects on memorable moments of the year

American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz recently reflected on the memorable moments from the 2025 season. Hiltz was last seen in action at the ATHLOS meet held at Icahn Stadium in New York City.Nikki Hiltz uploaded glimpses of the memorable moments on their Instagram profile. The American runner will be resuming training for the upcoming year in less than 24 hours, as mentioned in the Instagram post.Hiltz wrote in the caption of their Instagram post,&quot;Grateful for my partner, my family, my training partners, my coach, and for every fan in every stadium, you all helped make this season so memorable and meaningful. I’m not sure how next year will top this one but it’s crazy how I find myself saying that after every track season and somehow, every year, it just keeps getting better.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHiltz also credited the gender affirming care for the impactful performance this season. The middle-distance runner wrote in the caption of their latest Instagram story, &quot;And I got to do it all in a body that feels so aligned with who I've always been! Gender affirming care is life changing!!&quot; Screengrab of Nikki Hiltz's Instagram story [Image Source : Nikki Hiltz's Instagram] Nikki Hiltz previously called out the critics for opening up about the gender reassignment surgery they underwent last month. Born as a female, Hiltz came out as non-binary in 2021.Nikki Hiltz's performance in the 2025 season Nikki Hiltz in action at the 2025 World Athletics Championships [Image Source: Getty] Nikki Hiltz had a relatively decent record in the 2025 season. The middle-distance runner had finished in seventh position in the women's 1500m at the Paris Olympics held last year.Hiltz opened their account with a victory in the women's 3000m short track race at the John Thomas Terrier Classic meet organized in association with Boston University.Nikki Hiltz also participated in the Grand Slam Track League. The middle-distance runner won the women's 800m event at the inaugural meet in Kingston, Jamaica. Hiltz also stood third in the women's 1500m event.Hiltz further participated in the Miami and Philadelphia editions of the Grand Slam Track league. The 31-year-old runner stood second in the women's 800m and the women's 1500m events held at Miami, while they finished seventh in the women's 800m and third in the women's 1500m event respectively at the Philadelphia edition of the Grand Slam Track League.Despite giving their best, Nikki Hiltz finished fifth overall in the women's 1500m finals at the World Championships held in Tokyo. However, bouncing back from the setback, the American middle-distance runner ended the season on a promising note by finishing third in the women's mile event at the ATHLOS meet 2025.