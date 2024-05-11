"Going to be nasty to watch!"- Fans react to one of the fastest 200m lineups at the US Olympic trials with Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Coleman

The Paris Olympics are right around the corner and fans are excited about the depth of the American 200m field. Featuring Noah Lyles as the headliner, the line-up in Eugene at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials will be cutthroat.

Alongside Lyles, in contention for a spot on the 200m team will be Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Erriyon Knighton, Fred Kerley, Courtney Lindsey, and Kyree King amongst others.

Bednarek is a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and recently clocked the world lead in the distance at the Doha Diamond League. Coleman is the reigning 60m World Indoor Champion, while Knighton finished behind Lyles in the 200m finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Former 400m sprinter Fred Kerley is a three-time world champion and Tokyo 100m silver medalist. Lindsey held the world lead for the 200m before Bednarek, and King is the one who could pull off a surprise upset in June.

With seven amazing athletes and only three spots up for grabs, fans are anticipating the high-tension race they can expect at the US Olympic Trials.

Reacting to the possibility of the sprinters facing each other at the trials, one fan wrote:

“Going to be nasty to watch.”

Another track and field enthusiast stated that someone very talented would miss out on making it to the Paris Olympics.

“Yeah ye guys are stacked right now. Yup, someone very talented will miss out this time around,” they wrote.

“I think we'll see two or three name changes for that final…,” another fan added.

On the other end, several fans felt that despite the competitive field, the final team would comprise world champion Naoh Lyles, Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, and two-time World Championships medalist Erriyon Knighton.

“Ain’t hard my guy The Big 3 has remained unchanged since Tokyo and Courtney the closest challenger just got hit back to reality,” one commentator wrote.

“My bet is on Noah Lyles, Bednarek, and Knighton making the team but it's going to be close and the Olympic Finals of the 200m is going to be an incredible race,” another added.

“ Noah Lyles, Knighton, Bednarek are all but locks. Lindsey has an outside shot but we just saw him lose by .4 to the 3rd fastest in the country lol,” yet another netizen expressed.

U.S Olympic Trials: When and how to watch Noah Lyles and company in action

The US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials are slated to take place in Eugene, Oregon, between June 21 and 30. However, the 200m action featuring Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and more will only begin on the seventh day of the competition.

The 200m men's round 1 is scheduled for 7:33 PM on June 27. The semifinals for the event take place at 7:28 PM the next day, with the finals slated for 6:49 PM on June 29.

Fans eager to watch Noah Lyles and the rest of the American 200m squad live at Hayward Field can tune into NBC, Peacock, CNBC, or the USA Network.