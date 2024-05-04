"Great GODDESS!";"Coming to end Michael Phelps"- Fans react to Katie Ledecky looking forward to competing on her home soil at the 2028 Olympics

Katie Ledecky has cemented her status as the most decorated female swimmer based on her medal tally. She is looking forward to performing at the 2028 Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, the most populous city in California, US. On this newsbreak, fans express delight at the thought of watching Ledecky perform in LA.

At the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Katie Ledecky bested the legendary Michael Phelps by earning her 16th individual gold medal at the World Championships. This historical moment was followed by her six-straight world title win, making her the first swimmer to have achieved this feat.

She has 21 world championship gold medals, 7 Olympic gold medals, and world records in 1500m and 800m freestyle under her belt. At the 2012 London Olympics, when she hit the waters at 15, she touched the 800m freestyle finish line the fastest, unexpectedly. Since then, Katie Ledecky has accumulated a total of 46 medals across all international competitions and boasts 16 world record breaks.

In 1984, the Olympic Games were held in LA. On its 2028 comeback news, athletes like Ledecky are elated. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of NBC Olympics and Paralympics posted a snippet of an interview, captioned:

"Katie Ledecky is looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics on home soil".

In the post, one line of Katie Ledecky was highlighted. She said:

"I DEFINITELY AT THIS POINT AM PLANNING ON GOING THROUGH [LA 2028...WHETHER | COMPETE IN ONE EVENT, MULTIPLE EVENTS, A RELAY, WHATEVER."

Several fans reacted to Ledecky's statements, with one saying that she was coming to better Michael Phelps' Olympic record.

"coming to end phelps wbk," the fan said.

One fan expressed their amazement on Ledecky saying she wants to compete at the 2028 Olympics.

"SEE U IN LA KATIE !!!!!!" the fan said.

Another fan called Ledecky a "great goddess"

"Great GODDESS!!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

"The Greatest of All Time," tweeted a fan.

"True passion, diligence and consistency," a fan wrote.

"Ledecky deserves a gold medal for the sheer masochism of enduring the all-consuming grind of training for distance events another four years," a fan said.

"Save us queen," a fan tweeted.

"Everything is tracking well" - Katie Ledecky on training ahead of the Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky will compete in her fourth Olympics if she qualifies for Paris. Speaking about the event, the American told NPR that she is prepared for the sports extravaganza that starts on July 28 and was gearing up for the upcoming trials.

"I'm ready. We have our Olympic trials in about a month now. So that's what I'm gearing up for, I have one more meet before then. So everything is tracking well, my training is going well. And I'm really excited for hopefully the opportunity to represent the U.S. at a fourth Olympics."

Ledecky was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian award that can be bestowed on a United States citizen.