"Having flashbacks"- Ilona Maher reacts as former DWTS partner Alan Bersten shares glimpses of jive rehearsal with Elaine Hendrix

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Sep 24, 2025 14:18 GMT
USA v Samoa - Women
Ilona Maher at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

American rugby star Ilona Maher shared her reaction as her former Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten posted a glimpse of his rehearsal with American actress Elaine Hendrix. Bersten and Hendrix have been partnered up for season 34 of the popular reality show, and performed to the hit song "Hey Mickey" during Week 1 of the show. Bersten and Maher are close friends and were partners on season 33.

Ilona Maher appeared on DWTS Season 33 after competing in the Paris Olympics, where she earned a bronze medal with Team USA in Rugby Sevens. Maher and Bersten performed well on the show, earning a runners-up finish. She also made a special guest appearance on the show's live tour this year, which was hosted by gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

In a post on Instagram, Alan Bersten shared a glimpse of his rehearsal with Elaine Hendrix. They performed a Jive in Week 2, which is a popular and energetic dance style.

"It’s show day!! @elaine4animals and I are so excited to dance for you tonight!!! We’re doing the jive, and we’re giving it everything we have! Please make sure to send some love later tonight and vote for us!! 🙏🏼,"
"I’m having flashbacks," - Ilona Maher
Still taken from Bersten's Instagram (Source: @alanbersten/Instagram)

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten also performed a jive on Season 33 of DWTS, performing to "Shake a Tail Feather" by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers on the season finale.

Ilona Maher reacts to being approached by the WWE

Maher at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher recently revealed that she was approached by the WWE while discussing opportunities outside of her sport. According to People Magazine, Maher said:

"I've been approached before by the WWE. I don't know if I would [go into wrestling]. I should think about it, there is great money in it. I think a Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena progression, I would love to do that. It would be exciting to see my body type on the screen. I'll start off small, probably like a hot assassin or something, let's not get too crazy. I’m not going to be in a rom-com just yet."

Maher last competed for Team USA at the Rugby World Cup, where she performed impressively despite their early exit from the tournament in the group stages. The United States recorded one win, one draw, and one loss.

