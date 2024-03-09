"Humility is not his strength" ; "Insufferable and whiney" - Fans react to Jakob Ingebrigtsen's "attention" remarks on Josh Kerr

Fans recently reacted to Olympic medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen's remarks on the 2023 World Champion Josh Kerr.

The rivalry between the Norwegian and the Scottish long-distance runner is one of the hotly anticipated showdowns ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital.

While Ingebrigtsen defeated Kerr in the 1500m at the 2020 Olympics, the latter overpowered the 23-year-old in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. In February 2024, Ingebrigtsen, who holds the record for the two-mile race, stated that he could have beaten Kerr blindfolded at the 2024 Millrose Games, where the latter shattered the world record.

Although Kerr opted to stay silent on Ingebrigtsen's remark, the Norwegian athlete made a disdainful remark during an interview with Times UK and said,

"The biggest issue is giving people like Kerr attention," Ingebrigtsen said. "That's what he is seeking. He is missing something in himself that he is searching for in other. I am not that sort of guy to approve those sorts of things."

The fans were displeased by the remarks and expressed their dissatisfaction.

One fan stated:

"Insufferable and whiney."

Another fan wrote,

"Apparently humility is not his strength."

A few fans seemed thrilled about the rivalry, with just five months remaining for the Olympics.

"Need this needle for Paris 2024 & Olympic showdown," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote,

"Whether anyone likes Jakob or not, rivalries are needed in athletics to foster more public interest, and thus more money into the sport. The triple “J” rivalry is intriguing - Josh, Jake, and Jakob. We just need a surprise runner to ruin the party."

A fan expressed their annoyance towards Ingebrigtsen while rooting for Kerr.

"This dude is becoming more and more insufferable with every new quote he drops… I hope Kerr embarrasses the hell out of this man."

Here are a few other reactions:

"It’s the European and Olympic medals that count" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen eyes Paris Olympic following an injury

Jakob Ingebrigtsen fixes his gaze on the Paris Olympics.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen withdrew from competing at the World Indoor Champiosnhips held earlier this month.

The Norwegian athlete suffered an Achilles tendon injury and decided to step down from competing in Glasgow and at the European Cross Country. In an interview with Norwegian media, he revealed his decision to withdraw was to focus on major titles, including the European and Olympic Games.

"I suffered a bit with my Achilles tendon, so I’m training differently. I’m now on my way back, but I don’t want to take any risks. I love competition, but sometimes you have to make tactical and boring choices. For me, it’s the European and Olympic medals that count."

The European Championships are slated from June 7 to 12, 2024, in Rome, Italy.