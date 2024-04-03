"I just had an ice cream" - Noah Lyles comments on ‘pro runners don’t eat sweets’ discourse

American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles has expressed his take on the notion that athletes refrained from doing anything enjoyable, saying that he had an ice cream cone last night only.

The conversation started around the fact ‘pro runners don't eat sweets’ but former national champion Sabrina Little expressed her dissent on the matter. The World Silver medalist revealed that she had been eating cupcakes throughout her career.

"The ‘pro runners don’t eat sweets’ discourse is starting up again, so this is just a note to say that, throughout my running career, I didn’t eat cookies everyday. But that’s only because I like cupcakes much better", Little wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Transgender runner Nikki Hiltz quoted the X post saying:

"I need at least 2 sweet treats every single day to survive."

The discourse reached the feed of 4x Olympic Champion Michael Johnson. The former World Champion expressed that was amazed at how people wanted to believe athletes become fast because of their ability to refrain from doing anything enjoyable.

"Always been amazed how people want to believe we become the fastest people in the world from our superhuman ability to refrain from doing anything enjoyable!", Johnson wrote.

Noah Lyles also expressed his take on the matter, and shunned the notion. The world champion revealed having had an ice cream cone last night:

"I just had an ice cream cone last night."

Lyles is a vocal figure in track and field and has expressed his desire to try to expand the popularity of the sport.

Noah Lyles set to face tough competition from Letsile Tebogo

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles seems to be nearing his peak. The 26-year-old has clocked impressive times in the 69m sprints this season, breaking his personal best twice to clock 6.43s. With only 12th hundredths of a second behind Usain Bolt's 200m world record of 19.19s, Lyles is now confident he can break the barrier. He even believes he can hit 19.10s.

But waiting for him on the other side is Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo, who has just clocked a world lead in the 200m sprints. It comes days after he broke the 300m world record in 30.69s.

While Tebogo ran 19.94s for the world lead, it was his first race of the season only. He has a personal best of 19.50s in the discipline and could pose a big threat to Noah Lyles’ quadruple dreams.