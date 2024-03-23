“I was no where near doing this at 10 or 11 years old” - Surfing champion Carissa Moore reacts to skills of young girls in Teahupo'o

American surfer Carissa Moore, 31, recently reacted to the surfing skills of young girls in the village of Teahupo'o. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist shared a glimpse of indulging herself in a surfing spree with them.

Five-time world champion Carissa Moore visited Hawaii’s Teahupo'o through the collaboration of her non-profit foundation, ‘Moore Aloha’ with Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort. The partnership obliged Moore to visit the resort’s outlets in Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand, Fiji, and Hawaii and interact with young girls of the Lahaina community.

During her visit to Hawaii, Moore spent a day surfing with young local surfers of Teahupo'o. She shared a video of them taking on the world’s most notorious waves. Observing their jaw-dropping skills, she penned a note for the village’s girl surfers on her Instagram story. It read,

"The coolest part of my recent trip to Teahupo’o was seeing the girls charging! I was no where near doing this at 10 or 11 years old. Gonna be crazy to see what kind of will come from the women in the years to come."

Carissa Moore's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/rissmoore10)

The young surfer who posted the video thanked Carrisa Moore for the experience. She wrote in the caption:

"Back 2 back with the queen 👑 @rissmoore10

Thank you for inspiring girls like me to be our best self ❤️ @moorealoha"

The US Olympic surfer also commented on the video:

"This is the coolest! Thanks for inspiring me 🙌"

Carissa Moore's comment (Image via Instagram/kiaragoold)

Carissa Moore competed at her last Pipeline contest in Oahu, Hawaii

Moore at SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro - Previews

On February 9, Carissa Moore surfed her last pipeline heat at the Lexus Pipe Pro, which marked the commencement of the World Surf League's 2024 Championship Tour. Contrary to a fairytale ending, she had to settle for the last position with a total of 2.37, experiencing two late tiny waves.

An emotional Moore later shared in her Instagram post stating that although she wanted to have the best experience at the championship, she was nonetheless grateful to go with the flow. The surfer added,

"Instead, I finished my last heat at home in challenging conditions with less than 2 points 🤪😅 Help! Haha. It’s ok. Like Ted Lasso says, 'Be a Goldfish.' Everything happens how it’s supposed to."

Carissa Moore has planned to retire from surfing after competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She qualified for the upcoming championship last year through her WSL rankings.

Moore’s decision to retire comes after her desire to focus on her family life with her husband Luke Untermann. Announcing her retirement news on Instagram on January 20, she voiced her urge to turn towards a new direction in life.

However, the American has kept options open for a return to surfing sometime later as a mother and may appear at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.