“I never seen no s**t like that” - Fans react to a vying baton exchange from the 4x400m relay final at the 2024 World Athletics

Fans recently reacted to a vying baton exchange between athletes at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

A video from the 4x400m relay finale resurfaced on the internet gaining hilarious reactions from fans. It mainly focused on the unbelievable tussle between Belgium and the USA’s fourth lead athletes just before the final baton exchange of the race.

On Sunday, March 3, the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow witnessed a thrilling climax at the 4x400m relay race. Team USA and Team Belgium went loggerheads on track, with the latter ultimately winning as defending champions. Belgium clocked a world-leading 3:02.54s, whereas the USA’s final time was 3:02.60. Netherlands, who finished third, had a time of 3:04.25.

Besides the nail-biting chase among the athletes, what also caught people’s attention was Belgium’s Alexander Doom bothering USA's Christopher Bailey while they were waiting at the startline to receive batons from their respective teammates.

A fan shared the video on his X handle which immediately received multiple reactions from other users.

Take a look at the video,

Tickled by the amusing sight, one fan commented:

"I never seen no shit like that."

Another user was intrigued to know if such a gesture was legally permissible in the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

"He can do that ??" the fan commented.

Other users also shared their reactions:

Noah Lyles shares his experience of competing in a 4x400m relay race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Noah Lyles made his debut at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships by competing in the 60m race. Impressively, the 26-year-old managed to win the silver medal by clocking 6.44s.

Besides the 60m event, Lyles surprised many by being a part of Team USA’s 4x400m relay race. He was the third lead in the team and contributed by running in 45.68s.

After the race, the six-time world champion shared his experience of running in the 4x400m relay race for the first time.

He told Flo Track in an interview,

"You train so much outdoor in Lane one and then you come in indoor and now I'm talking to the boys over here. We like gosh that coming off that turn it ain't fun it's...it's really not banked that well," he said.

Lyles shared that he wanted to give his best shot, adding:

"When I was trying to come off trying to keep my hips underneath me and still come down and power down, and I told my man I'm going to give it to you in first."

"And I had to make good on my promise to make sure I didn't know where anybody else was in the race, but I made sure that I was going to give it in first," he signed off.