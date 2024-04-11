"I was star struck" - Sha'Carri Richardson on meeting NCAA Women's basketball Champion team's coach Dawn Staley

Sha'Carri Richardson is a star in every right of the word, but the World Champion was recently starstruck herself upon meeting Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women's basketball head coach.

Staley, a former basketball player herself, has had an extraordinary season as a coach, leading the Gamecocks to their third national title on the back of an undefeated season.

As a player, the 53-year-old won three Olympic golds and two World Championships, and Richardson was understanbly overwhelmed upon meeting the Hall of Famer.

Staley originally posted a photo of the two, on her Instagram feed, posing together in a long hallway. The basketball coach is dressed in an oversized checkered jacket, green pants and a pair of sneakers. Sha'Carri Richardson can be seen sporting a white tank top and black jacket with blue pants as she grins at meeting her idol.

The Gamecocks head coach captioned the post ‘And another one…GOAT that is,’ referencing previous pictures she'd shared with Serena Williams and Aja Wilson which were captioned ‘There’s a GOAT sighting or (twenty) two’.

Reacting to the post in the comments section, Sha’Carri Richardson wrote,

“Coach that is all you 🔥!! You're an icon.”

She also shared the post to her Instagram stories, writing,

“Meeting a legend. Y'all I was startstruck loll”.

Vai Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Sha'Carri Richardson on her idol, Florence Griffith Joyner

Outside of being starstruck over Dawn Staley, Sha'Carri Richardson has never hesitated to show her love for her fellow track and field athletes, past or present.

The American World Champion is known across the globe not only for her sprinting prowess, but also for her dynamic fashion on the track which include elaborately decorated long nails and colorful hair.

Speaking on her fashion choices, Richardson told AP in 2021 that she often drew inspiration from the late Florence Griffith Joyner, who was also well-known for her bold fashion choices.

“The way she did that was graceful. I always liked that. If the amazing Flo-Jo had long nails, there was no excuse why I couldn't have long nails,” Richardson said.

She has also cited the example of Joyner to hit out at critics questioning her fashion choices, writing on Instagram,

"Y'all love talking about my hair & my nails like the greatest woman to ever enter the game didn't run in style. Keep hating the player and y'all right we gone let them keep talking.”

As the Paris Olympics approach, fans will be excited to see what bold new look Sha'Carri Richardson debuts on track in the coming months.