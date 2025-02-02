"I don't want a spray tan"- Stephen Nedoroscik makes feelings known on his reluctance to try tanning on DWTS with partner Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik revealed he was reluctant to try spray tan during the 33rd season of Dancing With The Stars. The Olympian was paired with professional dancer Rylee Arnold, who eventually convinced him to do the process for the dancing competition.

Nedoroscik was speaking during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's show and revealed that he didn't want to apply the spray tan during the show last year. However, when the gymnast eventually tried it after some convincing from Arnold, he admitted to liking the process.

"I said Rylee I'll do whatever you think is necessary for us to make the finale but I don't really want a spray tan," Stephen Nedoroscik said. "But I did it and I got to admit it was kind of awesome." [19:20 0nwards]

Trending

Arnold was also in attendance at the 'Sherri' show and said it was fun to get the 2021 World Champion spray tanned.

"I think it's just all part of the process to do Dancing With The Stars, you have to get a spray tan. I knew he would love it and it was such as fun thing that I got to do for him," Arnold said

While Nedoroscik was insecure about his dancing skills at the start of the show, and even called himself the worst dancer ever, the Olympian managed to learn from Arnold and the pair impressed fans and judges alike to reach the Finale.

They earned 29 out of 30 for their redemption dance, and a perfect 30 out of 30 for their freestyle dance performance on pommel horse. However, the pair missed out on the Mirrorball trophy and placed fourth.

"Dance kicked my b**t" - Stephen Nedoroscik on transitioning from Olympics to DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik received the call-up for Dancing With The Stars following his viral performance in the men's team finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was the last to compete during the event and delivered a near-perfect pommel horse routine to win the first Olympic medal for the USA men's gymnastics team since 2008.

However, the transition from the Olympics to the DWTS was tough for Nedoroscik. Speaking during the aforementioned interview, he said:

"I never could have expected it but dance kicked my b**t. Oh my gosh it's unbelievably difficult and I mean I had the time of my life but that transitional period from like I'm an Olympian to Suddenly I'm the worst dancer ever and I need to impress millions of people." [18:20 0nwards]

The 26-year-old is now hosting the 2025 DWTS Tour and is joined by his dance partner Rylee Arnold, and other choreographers as they entertain the crowd in 68 cities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback