"If you give yourself a goal, you limit yourself"- When Sha'Carri Richardson broke the 30-year-old NCAA 100m record

Sha'Carri Richardson has been a force to be reckoned with in the track and field domain since her early days, and there was a time when she stunned the athletic world after shattering the 100-meter NCAA record that had been intact for 30 long years.

The reigning 100-meter world champion was a Louisiana State University alumni back in the day, and the runner got signed with the organization following her incredible performances on the track. In the 60-meter dash, she had a personal best finish of 7.49 seconds; in the 100-meter dash, it was 11.28 seconds; and in the 200-meter dash, she clocked 23.28 seconds. All these blazing finishes ultimately helped her become the top-ranked athlete in the US to get recruited in the class of 2018.

In her freshman indoor season in 2019, she mostly ran the 60-meter dash. She won the 60-meter title during the UAB Invitational after crossing the finish line in 7.23 seconds. Furthermore, she placed ninth in the 200-meter event during the 2019 NCAA Championships and finished tenth in the same category during her participation in the SEC Championships in the same year.

During her 2019 outdoor season, Sha'Carri Richardson gave some eye-catching performances, one of which was winning her maiden NCAA title. The performance came during the 2019 NCAA championships when she posted a lightning-fast time of 10.75 seconds. This also shattered the 100-meter collegiate record of 10.78 seconds held by Dawn Sowell at the time.

After she was done with the race, Richardson reflected on her performance, saying (via Yahoo Sport):

"Coming into today, I never gave myself a time because I said ‘If you give yourself a goal, you limit yourself.' As long you expect greatness out of yourself, you will deliver greatness that you think you are able to achieve and even more."

Sha'Carri Richardson once shared her inspiration behind winning medals

In her athletic career, Sha'Carri Richardson has become one of the faces of the global track and field realm in a short period. The 24-year-old sprinter currently has two world championship golds, and one Pan American U20 championship title. She is also a three-time Diamond League meeting winner.

Her pursuit of winning medals dates back to her childhood days, and it was her grandmother Betty Harp and aunt Shayaria who inspired her. In an interview with Teen Vogue in 2022, the runner shared an interesting story behind her medal-winning streak and stated:

"My grandmother made [my mother] a big plaque full of medals and I saw it one day and was like, ‘I want that. I want you to bring me one, Granny.’ And [my grandmother] was like, ‘Well you got to do something to get some medals!'" "And honestly from then on it was just like, ‘If you want to do something, if you want to be great, you got to put your all into it.'"

Having run each 100-meter event in sub-11 during the 2023 season, Richardson is currently focused on claiming her maiden Olympics glory in Paris.