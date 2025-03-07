Ilona Maher drops 1-word reaction as DWTS partner Alan Bersten sweetly describes how vibes will change on Live Tour after her arrival

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner, Alan Bersten, is dearly awaiting the Olympian's arrival on the live tour. The Olympic medalist is set to join the tour in April after ending her stint with the Bristol Bears.

Ad

Maher and Bersten finished runner-up during the 33rd season of the reality TV dancing competition last year. While Bersten has been part of all of the live concerts that started in January, the Rugby Union player will join him and the rest of the crew on April 5th and 6th.

Bersten was asked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about how the vibes would change on the tour following Maher's arrival. He replied:

Ad

Trending

“Uff, the vibe is already immaculate. But they're gonna be even more immaculater, immaculated. They’re gonna be good."

Maher was in splits and commented:

"Bruh 😂."

Ilona Maher's Instagram story

The DWTS Tour is co-hosted by two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and is next set to feature at Beau Rivage Theatre in Mississippi on March 7th.

Ad

Meanwhile, Maher is fresh off an impressive debut campaign in the Premiership Women's Rugby. She signed a three-month contract with Bristol Bears while competing on the show and made her debut in January.

The 28-year-old helped Bristol reach the semifinals but lost to local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury earlier last week. She scored one of the four tries for the Bears in the 20-36 defeat to rivals Gloucester and was nearly in tears following the game.

Ad

"I'm sad" - Ilona Maher after playing her last game for Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher during the Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher was teary-eyed after playing in the last game of the season for Bristol Bears, which ended in a defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury. The two-time Olympian is now planning to qualify for the 2025 Rugby World Cup and said she was sad about having to compete against her Bristol teammates in the future.

Ad

"Alright, that was my last game in the PWR. I'm so honored to play for the Bristol Bears, the most welcoming, nicest team I could have joined, and I'm sad that I'm playing against a lot of them."

Maher further called on the public and her fans to show support to women's rugby, stating that the sport was changing and it needed fans to fill in the stands and buy team merchandise.

Ad

"To all of you, women's rugby is changing, and it's really, I think, making the people and world a better place. I don't know what I'm saying, but please keep coming out and supporting. Fill these seats like we're setting records, and we need you to buy the shirt, come to the games like women's sports, and women, come and help us," Ilona Maher said.

Ad

Maher is the most followed rugby player in the world, with over 8 million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok. She brought unmatched attention to PWR with her debut game for the Bears breaking the all-time attendance records for the club as well as the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback