Ilona Maher shares a frame with fellow US Olympic medalist Alev Kelter as they compete in England

Ilona Maher recently shared a frame with fellow Olympian from the US, Alev Kelter, who plays for the Loughborough Lightning in the PWR. Maher returned to the rugby field on February 1, 2025, after suffering a nose injury on January 18.

Maher, the rugby sevens player who made it to her first Olympic bronze podium in Paris, signed a three-month contract with the PWR team Bristol Bears. She played as a substitute for 20 minutes in her first game against the Gloucester-Hartpury. She then contributed a try to her team's win against the Exeter Chiefs.

Though her next stint on the field opposite the Leicester Tigers ended prematurely after a nose injury, she returned strong on February 1.

As the Bears clashed with the Loughborough Lightning, Ilona Maher shared a frame with Olympian Alev Kelter, the USA Eagles star who signed with the PWR team, Loughborough Lightning, ahead of the 2024-25 season.

"Couple of Team USA Olympic Medalists doing their best in England," the Instagram post's caption read.

Following a defeat to the Trailfinders last weekend, the Bristol Bears faced the same fate on February 1, succumbing to the Lightning team 22-31.

Recently, Maher was in splits to see her Bears teammates, Alisha Joyce Butchers and Keira Bevan, hilariously struggling to be in sync while inviting fans for the PWR clash at Shaftesbury Park on February 1.

Maher commented on the post:

""This is hilarious. This needs to be collab-ed with them! They are too funny."

Ilona Maher on how rugby helped her have a different perspective of her body

Maher watching the Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher has always been vocal about her struggles as a woman with a bigger build. She uses her social media platforms to post relatable content on topics every girl deals with.

In an interview with 'We Need to Talk', the 28-year-old shared how rugby and her teammates helped her put on the advocacy shoes and see things differently.

"I'm a girl who sometimes feels insecure about her body, a girl who loves to eat, hang out with friends, go have a drink, I'm a girl who loves to read and whatnot. The body positivity thing I think came about because it is something that felt so natural to speak on because I just view it in a different way," Ilona Maher said. (16:20 onwards)

"I think rugby has helped me to view my body in a different way and that it's like not so much something that needs to be looked at objectified but it's something that's so powerful and can do so much for you and show you what you are capable of. So, I think I have a different way of seeing it because of my teammates here in the sport that it almost kind of felt natural to share my wisdom with people," she added.

Maher joined the PWR to seal a spot at the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

