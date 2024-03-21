"It pis*es me off beyond belief" - Riley Gaines reacts to 11-year-old girl having to share locker room with a boy

American swimmer Riley Gaines has lashed out at the court authorities on making an 11-year-old girl narrate the story of watching a man's genitals for the first time inside a locker room.

Gaines, who is widely popular for her views on transgender participation in women's sports, reacted to the ‘heartbreaking’ story of an 11-year-old girl having to share her locker room with a boy. The sixth grader, along with other students of Lebanon Middle School, was forced to share a locker with a boy.

“You go to PE to get ready in the locker room and you see a boy in there. The first time you saw them, you panicked. Do I change in front of the boy? I feel like I’m doing something wrong”, the girl recalled in the court.

She further adds that she felt uncomfortable and wanted to cry.

"I wanted to cry. I felt so uncomfortable. The only thing I’m asking for is that all students can change in a locker room that is matched to their gender", she expressed.

Riley Gaines got emotional hearing the child narrate the haunting story. She condemned the act, stating that she felt disgusted over the court’s behavior:

"It pis*es me off beyond belief just how many people have failed this girl. For an 11-year-old, 6th-grade girl to have to stand up in front of a group of 10 or so intimidating authority figures and to have to share that, to have to share that you felt violated, to have to share how you for the first time, non-consensually saw a men's genitalia. That is sick."

The former Kentucky swimmer added that they were equally guilty if one didn't condemn it.

"And if you condone this, you are just as guilty as the naked man undressing in her locker room", Gaines claimed.

Riley Gaines says she is done with sports

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines was part of the University of Kentucky NCAA swimming team and won the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women's Swimmer of the Year. The 23-year-old also won the Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022.

In the 2022 NCAA Championship, Gaines and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas recorded similar timings to tie for fifth position but the trophy was handed to the latter sparking controversy. Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of transgender women in women's sports, and now says she is done with swimming.

Claiming that her fight was for girls like the above, Gaines said:

"Make no mistake, I'm not fighting for myself. I'm done playing in sports. No one wants to see me in the pool anymore."

Riley Gaines further added that she would drown if she ever set foot into a pool now.