"It's been happening for a long time"- Lindsey Vonn opens up on the new wave for women's sports

Former American alpine skier and four-time World Cup overall champion Lindsey Vonn often gives fans an insight into what her life off the slopes looks like. Most recently, the 39-year-old made an appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, where she spoke about the newfound attention women’s sports are receiving, as well as the story behind her name, her race day preparation, and more.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, accumulated quite the skiing resume before announcing her retirement in 2019. She is one of only six women to have won World Cup races in all five disciplines of alpine skiing and holds the record for the third-most World Cup race victories at 82.

This weekend, the American made an appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, interacting with fans and media. In a small interview with Togethxr, Vonn spoke about women's sports and the excitement surrounding them as of late.

“The excitement about women's sports has kind of hit this tipping point almost, it's been happening for a long time so I hope we can keep this momentum going,” she said.

Togethxr is a brand founded by footballer Alex Morgan, snowboarder Chloe Kim, swimmer Simone Manuel, and basketballer Sue Bird in a bid to amplify women in sports.

In the interview, Lindsey Vonn also named her sporting idols, saying:

“Billie Jean King, Alex Morgan, all the amazing women in Together, so I'm just proud to be a part of the movement.”

The interview saw the American share the story behind her name, revealing that the ‘ey’ at the end was a spelling mistake.

“My dad actually spelled my name wrong on the birth certificate. It was supposed to be ‘AY’ but he spelled it ‘EY’, which is technically correct in my opinion because it's not Lindsay, it's Lindsey.”

Vonn also shared what her race day preparation used to look like, giving fans an insight into what went on behind the scenes of her dominant victories.

“My prep for race day is, you know, a lot to do with physical preparation. I've had a lot of injuries so it took me forever to warm myself up. I'm very focused. I'm in the zone, I'm always in the zone,” she added.

Lindsey Vonn shares snaps from her Miami GP weekend

Lindsey Vonn certainly enjoyed her time in Miami, meeting old friends like former F1 World Champion Jenson Button. The Alpine skier even got to get behind the wheel of an F4 car, an activity she thoroughly enjoyed.

Vonn shared snaps of her trip in Miami with fans writing:

“Racing in Miami I love it when @F1 comes to this city and of course, you know that I live for everything that goes fast!! So awesome to get behind the wheel of an F4 car with my @redbullusa family (thank you!!). It's been fun being back in the F1 paddock and seeing some familiar faces along the way to @jensonbutton. And AMAZING to meet the women on the @redbullracing team in the @f1academy.”

While this might be the first time she has raced in track, Lindsey Vonn had previously revealed that her love for speed once had her considering a career in F1!