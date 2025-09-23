Jakob Ingebrigtsen expressed his thoughts about facing disappointment at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The Norwegian athlete competed in the men's 1500m and the 5,000m and could not finish on the podium at the biggest track meet of the year in Tokyo.Ingebrigtsen clocked 3:37.84 in the heats of the men's 1500m and could not qualify for the finals after finishing eighth. He then went on to compete in the 10,000m, where he clocked 13:02.00 in the finals to finish tenth overall. The 25-year-old had been dealing with an Achilles injury since the beginning of the outdoor season, which led him to skip the entire season and make his first appearance at the World Championships.While dealing with his injury, Jakob Ingebrigtsen would regularly post videos on his official YouTube channel and share glimpses of his training sessions. He spoke about being jolly in his YouTube videos during an interview at the World Championships and shared that it was a 'mask' that he had to put on to hide his true feelings.The Olympic gold medalist spoke about the hardships of dealing with an injury and expressed how it is a huge challenge to come back after being away from the circuit for a long time.&quot;It's just a mask you put on to hide your true feelings. Being injured is a big part of the sport and a big challenge, especially with being out for a long period and having some good days, and then you get hit in the face, you know, time after time, and setback after setback. It's all about how you try to conquer the setback and try to get back at the same time. I'm very happy to be on the sideline and also feeling improvement, and I feel strong every day,&quot; he said.Moreover, speaking about getting back into his form, he said:&quot;As long as I can get back into training and train consistently, it's not necessarily that long time, but I haven't been able to do that for a very, very long time, and that's why.&quot;Furthermore, Jakob Ingebrigtsen expressed his gratitude for being able to compete at the World Championships.Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares his thoughts after his 10th-place finish in the 10,000mJakob Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyJakob Ingebrigtsen expressed his thoughts about his performance in the 10,000m with a detailed post on Instagram. The Olympic gold medalist shared that he did not want to miss an opportunity to test himself against the best athletes in the world. Moreover, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support while he was undergoing struggles during the 2025 outdoor season.&quot;The only thing worse than finishing 10th would have been watching the World Championships happen from home. I run because I love competition and I will never miss an opportunity to test myself against the best. Thank you to everyone for the support these past few challenging months,&quot; read an excerpt from his note.Jakob Ingebrigtsen hoped to come back stronger and shared that he will be taking some time off before returning to training for the upcoming season.