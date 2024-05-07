"It's my vibe"- Lindsey Vonn raves over her trip to Formula One's Miami Grand Prix

Former alpine skier Lindsey Vonn graced the Miami Grand Prix racetrack to get an F1 experience with the Red Bull Racing team. After the conclusion, she stressed how much she loves fast cars and the wind in her hair.

In an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger from 2020, Lindsey Vonn expressed that she wished to pursue a career in F1. Moreover, she also considered NASCAR as a career option while making strides in her alpine skiing profession.

Her love for speed and camaraderie with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton got her to race on the track in South Florida. Other celebrity athletes such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were also present in the adrenaline-fuelled event. However, Lindsey Vonn got a chance to sit behind the wheel of an F4 car.

The skier took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of photos. The caption read:

"Fast cars and the wind in my hair… it’s my vibe!"

In an all-white attire paired with a pink cap, Lindsey Vonn smiled for the camera with Red Bull in her hand. Undoubtedly, she was supporting the Red Bull Racing team and Max Verstappen, who has been unstoppable since Miami GP's inception. However, he was outclassed this time by Mclaren's Lando Morris.

Lindsey Vonn has an appreciation for the people behind her F1 tour

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Racing in Miami, South Florida, was an exciting feat for Vonn. She had the time of her life, which was evident from her recent Instagram post, in which she penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote:

"Racing in Miami 🌴🏎️💨 I love it when @F1 comes to this city and of course you know that I live for everything that goes fast!!⚡️ So awesome to get behind the wheel of an F4 car with my @redbullusa family (thank you!!)."

Praising Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen for their performances, she wrote:

"Also, solid points for the team in the sprint @danielricciardo 👏🏻 and of course, congrats to @redbullracing and @maxverstappen1 on the pole."

Rolex, the brand partner that caters to Vonn's style needs, hosted the Olympian at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. She also extended a note of thanks to Rolex.

"Thx to @rolex for hosting me today."

In 2023, Lindsey Vonn became the first woman to ski down the Streif slopes in the Downhill discipline. However, she didn't perform competitively.