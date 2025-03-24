Jade Carey pens adorable birthday note for former NCAA champion Mercedez Sanchez

Three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey recently extended her birthday wishes to former UCLA Bruins and San Jose State Spartans gymnast Mercedez Sanchez. The Oregon State Beavers gymnast shared her wishes through her Instagram handle.

Ad

Sanchez is a former artistic gymnast who won the NCAA National Championship in 2018 with the UCLA Bruins. Through her Instagram post, Carey expressed her heartfelt thoughts to Sanchez. She wrote:

“happy happy birthday to this silly gal 🫶🌟”

Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram post | Credits: IG/jadecarey

Sanchez was also named to the WCGA Scholastic All-American four times during her career at UCLA. The psychology major also received 2021 WCGA Scholastic All-American honours during her career with the San Jose State University.

Ad

Trending

Carey solidified her prominence during the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning two medals, one gold medal in the team all-around event and a bronze medal in the vault event. She also participated in the Tokyo Olympics and won a gold medal in the floor exercise event.

During Oregon State’s final home meet of the regular season against Fisk University, Carey earned a perfect score for the second time. In 2022 and 2023 she was named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year. Carey has also been named the finalist for the prestigious AAI Award.

Ad

When Jade Carey disclosed her thoughts on conquering twisties

Jade Carey at the Oregon State v Auburn - Source: Getty

Jade Carey has cemented her legacy in her collegiate career and is an emerging name in international gymnastics. During her interview with ELLE in July 2024, the three-time gold medalist from the Pan American Games shared her thoughts on how she overcame twisties, a mental block that causes a mind-body disconnect in gymnasts. She mentioned:

Ad

“It’s something a lot of us go through. A few years ago, I was learning all of these harder elite tumbling passes, and I started to confuse the two harder passes that I was learning. So it resulted in me not knowing where I was in the air and getting really confused.”

She continued:

Ad

“It’s frustrating, because you can see yourself do it in your head, and you know you know how to do it, because you’ve done it before, but your body is not allowing you to. I always handled those situations by taking a step back, going back to the basics, building it back up again.”

Along with her Olympic feats, Carey holds seven World Championship medals, of which three are gold medals. She recently concluded her legendary collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback