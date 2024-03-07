Jordan Chiles Had to Heal Her Relationship with Food After a Coach Limited Her to 800 Calories a Day

Before the upcoming Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles openly discussed her struggle with food which began early in her career under the guidance of a former coach.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medal winner Chiles recalled criticism of her diet by her former gymnastics coach, who urged her to limit herself to mainly clear-based soups despite Chiles following a strict exercise regimen. Chiles recalls:

"I had no body fat and abs for days at that time,"

Her decision to part ways with her former coach was a turning point in her life as it allowed her to rediscover the joy of eating and understand the importance of nutrition as fuel for her body.

This insight was crucial as she found a balance between guilt-free pizza and clean eating. Chiles now feels more confident in her talents than ever before, especially with the Paris Olympics just around the corner.

Correlating her improved relationship with food to her decision of changing her environment, she explains, adding:

"My body responded better when I stopped eating whatever I desired and distanced myself from that harmful influence." "When I moved away from that toxic encouragement and ate what I wanted, my body responded more. My body needed fuel."

Jordan Chiles opens up about her Paris Olympics 2024 preparation.

Jordan Chiles emphasizes the importance of concentrating on the controllable aspects rather than the uncertain elements of the competition.

Chiles adds that she is eager to perform in Paris, and is curious to see if she can give her best—a level she feels she hasn't yet reached. She said,

"I've come a long way, but I've never been 100%."

Jordan Chiles also expressed her gratitude to her parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles, who constantly supported her.

"My mother has been my biggest supporter from the beginning, and she has helped me become the person I am today,"

"My father is the person I need in the toughest situations because he has a way of consoling me when I feel overwhelmed."