Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known after dealing with mental health struggles after bronze medal controversy at the Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles recalled while she had ups and downs after she was stripped of her Paris Olympic bronze medal, she pulled herself back up to look forward to better times. Chiles has been enjoying gymnastics downtime, basking in the success of her debut memoir, and making fashionable appearances at events.

Chiles, who has competed in the US women's gymnastics team since 2013, was one of the frontrunners to help the team win silver at the Tokyo Olympics. She repeated her feat at the 2024 Paris Games, contributing scores to the US team's gold finish. Although initially finishing fifth in the floor exercise, Chiles' score was upgraded after her team's appeal.

Earning her first individual bronze, the Olympian shared the podium with Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade - the first all-Black podium in Olympics history. However, shortly after, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation's request to the CAS to reconsider the score degradation turned the tables, and Chiles was ordered to return the medal.

In 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Chiles reflected on the ordeal and said she felt low but was determined to look past and move forward in her life.

"I can tell you I'm feeling better now. I have gone through some ups and downs throughout mental health. But you know, understanding that everything that I've had gone though in that six months can be now in the past and I can just keep pushing forward and understand that people always gonna be by my side and support me in ways I've never thought I was gonna have the support in."

"I just feel very loved and now I can just finally feel like, 'I'm back,'" she added.

Chiles resumed her UCLA classes after the Olympics and is currently competing in the NCAA season.

Jordan Chiles revealed the secret behind naming her debut book 'I'm That Girl'

Jordan Chiles at the Big Fours - (Source: Getty)

Looking past the heartbreaking outcome of the Olympics, Jordan Chiles appeared in fashion events, and game shows and made it to Time magazine's Women of the Year roster. On Tuesday, March 4, she released her first memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams', garnering praise and love from fans, friends, and family.

In a candid conversation with Jennifer Hudson in the latter's eponymous show, the two-time Olympian revealed she named her book 'I'm That Girl' by taking inspiration from Beyonce.

"I was on the Renaissance tour, and I went to Beyoncé's concert and the saying 'I'm that girl' just resonated in my brain throughout the whole time," she said (beginning 0:04).

"I was just like, you know what, after watching her documentary on how she's become super most global star who she is, it made me realize no matter times that you fall or no matter how many times you look at yourself and you know, are dishonest with yourself, you can rise back up and be the person you're trying to be," Chiles added.

Jordan Chiles received a bronze stopwatch necklace from rapper Flavor Flav after losing her medal to Romania's Ana Barbosu.

