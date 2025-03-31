Jordan Chiles' mother shares 2-word reaction as UCLA women's basketball team earns historic Final Four spot

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, reacted to the UCLA Bruins' basketball team's monumental achievement as they advanced to their first Final Four in modern program history. Gina Chiles has always been supportive of the Bruins' accomplishments since her daughter enrolled in the gymnastics program.

Gina has been a beacon of support for her daughter since her initial tumbling and somersaulting days. After the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Gold Over America tour, the 23-year-old resumed her collegiate career with the Bruins. She took the gymnastics mat in a meet against California in February and has continued her excellence in the following meets.

While Gina has been a constant in her daughter's NCAA gymnastics journey, she shifted her attention to the women's basketball team that recorded history in women's NCAA Tournament. Defeating No. 3 LSU, 72-65, Chiles's college team advanced to its first Final Four in modern program history.

Gina shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Let's GOOOOOO!!"

Jordan Chiles' mother supports Bruins women's basketball team; Instagram - @gina.chiles

The gymnast's mother beamed with pride when her daughter posted a perfect 10 at the Big Ten Championships on March 22. Her score contributed to her team's pole finish. In a video posted on X, Gina was seen jumping with joy as Jordan struck a perfect landing on the floor.

Sharing the video and reflecting on the victorious event, she wrote:

"So as you can see....I'm about my babies. The dancing on the other hand...my apologies."

The 10 was the third perfect score for Bruins on that night and Chiles' 11th career achievement.

Jordan Chiles' mother expressed pride in her when she penned a heartwarming note for UCLA Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles at the Stanford v UCLA - (Source: Getty)

Chiles has had her fair share of mental lows after the Paris Olympics. She was stripped of the floor bronze following an ordeal with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). While she recovered from the heartbreak, Jordan Chiles was at the peak of her business career, attending fashion events and campaigning for brands.

As she returned to UCLA to compete in the remaining years of her college eligibility, the two-time Olympian penned a note of gratitude to the Bruins for helping her find her love for gymnastics again.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be apart of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you 🙏🏽," Chiles wrote on her Instagram.

Her mother extended support by saying:

"@jordanchiles I'm so proud of you"

The 23-year-old has three World medals under her belt, gold in the team event and silver on vault and floor exercise at the 2022 World Championships.

