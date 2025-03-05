Jordan Chiles shares 2-word message to A'ja Wilson as WNBA MVP sends support to gymnast on her book release

Jordan Chiles reacted to A'ja Wilson lauding her for her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams'. Since releasing her book on March 4, 2025, the 23-has been garnering praise from her well-wishers, especially fellow athletes.

Jordan Chiles appeared at the quadrennial event in Paris, where she won gold with the US women's gymnastics team. However, her first individual medal on the floor was stripped after an extended ordeal with the CAS and Romanian Gymnastics Federation. Chiles is now awaiting the Swiss Federal Supreme Court's order after she appealed to overturn the ruling.

Meanwhile, she released her first book 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams' through Harper Influence on March 4, 2025. Since the publication, the two-time Olympian has been receiving greetings from several athletes, fans, and family. Recently WNBA star A'ja Wilson, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, got her hands on Chiles' book, sharing a picture of the hardcopy on her Instagram story.

"Congrats @jordanchiles," she wrote.

In response, Jordan Chiles wrote:

"Thanks twin!!!"

Jordan Chiles reacts to A'ja Wilson's appreciation; Instagram - @jordanchiles

After a successful 2024, both Wilson and Chiles had their names on the cover of Time magazine's annual "Women of the Year" issue. The WNBA MVP graced the Time's cover in a black blazer dress while Chiles donned an asymmetric leotard.

A'ja Wilson made her feelings known about Jordan Chiles' bronze medal setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Wilson at the 15th Annual Miami HEAT Gala - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has received immense support from her fellow athletes after the CAS ordered her to return her floor bronze medal. A'ja Wilson, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, joined forces with others to support Chiles in her low time.

Both Chiles and Wilson graced the hot seat of Time after being named in the "Women of the Year" issue, talking about the evolution of women's sports and their struggles in the athletic domain. When Wilson was asked to opine on Chiles' Olympic bronze medal controversy, she said:

"I know those moments are hard—and here I go, about to cry—you worked your ass off to get to that. I really prayed, not only because you're my friend, but because I see you, I understand you, and it may look different because we're in different sports, but you're fully equipped, and God's gonna always have you no matter what. And that's gonna be my clean version..."

Chiles stepped up as one of the leaders of the US women's team when Simone Biles withdrew midway through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The UCLA gymnast and her team's effort brought the silver home that year.

