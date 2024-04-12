"Kanye Inspired"; "They want to cast him in the next Black Panther "- Fans react to Eluid Kipchoge's appearance at Nike on Air event in Paris

Eluid Kipchoge recently participated in an event hosted by Nike which featured some of the best athletes sponsored by the conglomerate across all sports. As the Kenyan gears up for the Games in Paris, he was a part of the kit reveal for the Kenyan Olympic team.

Eluid Kipchoge had a disappointing start to the Olympic year, finishing 12th in his season debut appearance at the Tokyo Marathon. This was one of the slowest marathon finishes of his career. Kipchoge gears up to defend his gold medal at the Olympic games this year.

Being one of the star athletes sponsored by Nike, Eluid Kipchoge was invited to their event in Paris. This event was graced by athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, Lebron James, and many more.

The Olympic gold medalist is usually spotted in Nike racing apparel or formals. After being a part of the Olympic kit reveal, Kipchoge came out on the stage once again dripped black Nike apparel and sunglasses.

Fans were quick enough to react to Eluid Kipchoge's new appearance, comparing his outfit to rapper Kanye West.

"KANYE INSPIRED," wrote a fan.

"They want to cast him in the next Black Panther," wrote a fan.

A fan compared Kipchoge's outfit to sith lord, the main antagonist in the Star Wars franchise.

"Where is his light saber. The Sith Lord needs his light saber," a fan chimed in

Here are a few more fan reactions

"Thrilled to see Nike promoted him to chief sorcerer, first among magus," a fan commented.

"I think I figured out why Eliud withdrew from consideration from the Olympics," wrote a fan.

Eluid Kipchoge's Nike running shoes

2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon

Ever since Eluid Kipchoge broke the 2-hour marathon barrier in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in 2019, his shoes have always been a topic of discussion among fans. To achieve this great feat, Nike curated special shoes for Kenyans after extensive reason and development.

The shoes are called the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly. Since then, Kipchoge and other Nike marathon runners have been wearing different models of the same shoe line. The shoe features the Nike Zoom x foam below two zoom air pods, which make it aerodynamic as well as provide an incredibly smooth foot-to-heal transition.

The upper mesh of the shoe is made out of a special material that makes it very light, reducing the effort runners need.

