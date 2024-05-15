"Let's focus on getting a victory first" ; "Less talk more action" - Fans react to Fred Kerley's 100m world record claim

Fred Kerley is one of America's best sprinters at the minute, and he's gunning to make more history the next time he's on track. However, the Olympic medalist's latest target for his next 100m race has left fans shocked and skeptical.

So far this Olympic year, Kerley has competed four times in the 100m distance. Previously a specialist in the 400m, the American shifted to the shorter sprints in 2020 and has consistently delivered on the international stage.

Kerley opened his 2024 100m season I'm March at the Hurricane Invitational, clocking a 10.03 for the win. A month later he competed at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational. He won that with a 10.11, before finishing second at the Xiamen Diamond League with a 10.17 and claiming third at the Suzhou Diamond League with a 10.11.

Now, Fred Kerley has made a bold claim for the next time he steps out onto the track for a 100m sprint. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) the 28-year-old announced that he intends to take down Usian Bolt's long-standing world record of 9.58, writing,

“World record next time I touch the 100m.”

Fans were left split at this confident comment by Kerley. One X user encouraged the sprinted to focus more on getting his first win of the season, writing,

"Let's focus on getting a victory first.

Another fan asked the sprinter to live up to his claims, writing

"Less talk, more action."

Yet another fan expressed disbelief over Kerley's claims.

“Biggest cap I've ever heard,” they wrote.

On the other end, a few fans joined the conversation to show their support for the sprinter.

“I believe in you, can't wait,” - another netizen chimed in.

"Yes, shut us up. Once and for all," yet another fan added.

So far, Fred Kerley's personal best in the 100m sprint is a 9.76 that he clocked in 2022 running on home ground at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This ties him for sixth on the all-time 100m list alongside compatriots Christian Coleman and Trayvon Bromell.

In 2023, Kerley dipped under the 10-second mark for all of his 100m races save one, with his season best being a 9.88 that came at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in his first competition in that distance for the year. So far this year, the American has yet to breach the 10-second mark in any race.

Fred Kerley reacts to Michael Roth's disqualification

Elsewhere, Fred Kerley stepped in to defend Canada's Michael Roth after he was disqualified from the AAC Outdoor Championships.

Running on home ground at the Park West Athletic Complex in San Antonio, Texas Rth was competing for the USTA in the 400m and he managed to pull off a perfect race. The youngster clocked a new personal best of 45.78 to cross the finish line first, beating his closest competitor by a healthy margin.

However, towards the end of the race, in a slight display of showboating Roth slowed down at the finish line before passing through, a behavior officials deemed unsportsmanlike. The sprinter was subsequently disqualified and stripped of his title.

Reacting to this, Kerley made his sentiments on the whole order clear in a single sentence, writing,

“AAC trash.”

Fred Kerley himself used to be a 400m sprinter, winning a Diamond League trophy and World Championship bronze in the distance.