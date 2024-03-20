“Let’s do it again next year even bigger” - Christian Coleman on "great time" at his Invitational in Atlanta

American athlete Christian Coleman recently shared glimpses of his visit to the Christian Coleman Invitational 2024, a high school-level track and field tournament named after him. He expressed that he had a “great time” at the meet and hoped to see it getting bigger in the upcoming year.

The Christian Coleman Invitational was scheduled on March 16 (Saturday) at the Westlake High School Track and Field - Boys Varsity & Girls Varsity in Atlanta. Budding athletes from over 24 high schools in the city came together to compete and display their track and field skills.

The two-time 60m indoor world champion shared the video of his visit to his invitational on his Instagram handle. Coleman was seen interacting and clicking pictures with each and every student. He also handed over prizes to the winners of the meet and signed t-shirts for his fans.

Sharing the video, the Atlanta native penned his take on his experience of the 2024 Invitational in the caption.

"Had a great time last weekend at The Christian Coleman Invitational🔥. I appreciate all the love and support and well wishes for the season."

Moreover, he hoped to see the championship getting bigger next year,

"Let’s do it again next year even bigger!🙏🏾🖤"

During an interview (via 11Alive), Coleman expressed how special Atlanta is to him. He said:

"I love Atlanta so much. Atlanta made me exactly who I am today."

The 28-year-old added that he appreciates the “love, support, and camaraderie" he receives from the city. In fact, he carries the spirit of the city along with him irrespective of wherever he goes in the world.

The former student-athlete of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School said in the interview:

“Represent Atlanta at the highest level. Anywhere I go in the world, I'm trying to represent at the highest level."

Christian Coleman on his preparation for Paris Olympics 2024

Coleman at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Christian Coleman has maintained a highly impressive record of performances so far. He won two gold medals at the 2019 Doha World Championship in the 100m and 4x100m relay races. In 2023, he bagged gold in the latter in Budapest.

Coleman recently impressed the world by clinching his second gold medal in the 60m race at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. The American athlete is currently preparing to make his debut at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Speaking about his preparation journey in an interview, he said, via the aforementioned source:

“The preparation started a long time ago. Not trying to put any more pressure on it. Just go out and do what I know I can do."

Furthermore, he shared that he believes in the power of visualization.

"Visualization for me is the biggest key factor in me successful," Coleman said. "Because if you can see, I feel like you just have it better, like you're able to achieve it."