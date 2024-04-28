Lindsey Vonn has expressed happiness as Utah Royals FC, which she is a part owner of, ended their three-match losing streak in the NWSL.

While Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers, her admiration for other sports is no less. An avid Tennis fan, she was recently captured at the Madrid Open 2024 and had also attended this year’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Lindsey Vonn has promoted women’s sports throughout her life, and in a major announcement on 29 February 2024, she revealed that she had become a part owner of the Utah Royals FC, a group led by David Blitzer and Ryan Smith. As the team was getting ready for their NWSL return, the addition of Vonn only made the moment more special.

Royals played their first match on 17th March against the Chicago Red Stars and lost 2-0. They won their first match on 23rd March against North Carolina Courage by 2-1 but then went on to lose three straight matches after that.

However, the team has now bounced back with a goalless draw against Houston Dash. As they ended their losing streak, Vonn took to Instagram to congratulate the team. She wrote:

"A great +1!! Congrats @utahroyalsfc @mandy_mcglynn"

Lindsey Vonn congratulates Utah Royals FC

Vonn also gave a shoutout to Mandy Haught for her player of the match performance. Utah Royals FC gained one point and is now placed 13th in this season's standings.

Lindsey Vonn weighs in on decision to become part owner of Utah Royals

While Lindsey Vonn is known for promoting women's sports, her decision to become the part owner of Utah Royals FC wasn't just because of that. She was on a visit to the Utah Royals FC's home stadium to donate 25 tickets for their first match to underprivileged girls, another initiative aimed at promoting women's sports, and when asked about her decision to join Royals, she replied:

"I like setting paths that no one else has paved before and making it easier for someone coming up behind me to achieve what they dream." (via The Athletic)

Vonn claimed that she would have a bigger impact on women's sports through the Utah Royals FC investment than she had during her racing career. She also added that she was investing in the players of the team.

"I can have a bigger impact than when I was racing. It’s a different impact. You’re inspired by your actions by investing. I’m not a player. I’m investing in other players,” she had.