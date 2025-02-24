Lindsey Vonn drops 3-word reaction as she looks ahead to competing at Wyoming border slopes after disappointing World Championships campaign

Lindsey Vonn shared a glimpse of the snowy slope, confirming that it was not too 'shabby' for skiing before her Wyoming border skiing. Vonn came fresh off her World Championships stint, finishing 15th in her first Worlds in years.

Vonn returned to competitive skiing after over a five-year-long hiatus. She first competed at the FIS Fall Festival before securing a spot on the Team USA roster to compete in the 2024/25 World Cup season. The 82-time World Cup champion posted a fourth and a sixth finish in St. Anton but faced a couple of DNFs as well.

In February, she paired with AJ Hurt for the World Champonships but trailed in 15th in her Super-G event and 16th in the team combined, while Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson clinched the winner's podium.

Looking past the heartbreak, Vonn took to her stories to share a picture of a snowy slope and expressed that the view was not 'too shabby.'

"Not too shabby," her caption read.

Lindsey Vonn shares a picture of a slope amid the 2024/25 World Cup; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn has been constant with her workouts. Recently, she offered a peek into her weightlifting and core training session, captioning her Instagram stories as:

"Pre-travel lift…@projectrock.”

“Balance mixed with some country.”

Vonn's return to skiing came a year after she got her partial knee replacement surgery. She returned with a titanium knee since she felt she was not done with her career yet. After her World Championships run, Vonn shared that she was not entirely prepared training-wise and had some missing pieces.

She said (via Olympics.com):

"Right now, I don't have all the puzzle pieces put together. I have the corners, I'm missing some of the middle pieces. For me, it's like, you know, jumping in a Formula One car and having no training. You know, you need to make adjustments and I need to make adjustments to make everything work as best as it can for me."

Lindsey Vonn says she would compete till the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics before hanging her skis finally

Vonn after her downhill event at Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn won eight World Championship medals and twenty World Cup globes in her storied career. She also became the first American woman to win the downhill gold at the Olympics in 2010.

Cut to 2024, she graced the World Championships line-up to compete at the Cortina Olympics in 2026. Speaking about that, Vonn said (via Olympics.com):

"I put pressure on myself as if it was a practice run for the Olympics, and I did exactly what I came here to do. That was the biggest goal for me, to bring myself to the right place mentally, have that clarity and have that precision. So for me, mentally, that gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I can execute when when the pressure is on."

Vonn's 20th Crystal Globe in 2016 surpassed the legendary Ingemar Stenmark's 19-win mark. She is ranked third-highest behind Mikaela Shiffrin and Stenmark.

