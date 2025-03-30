Lindsey Vonn drops 3 word reaction to teammate Paula Moltzan's successful slalom season highlights

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to her teammate, Paula Moltzan's latest photo dump of the slalom season. The former recently concluded her 2024-25 season after achieving a milestone of winning second place at the super-G.

Vonn made a comeback to skiing after a hiatus of almost six years, she finally earned a podium finish in her last race of the season on March 23. She clinched a silver medal in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho after ending up 1.29s behind Lara Gut-Behrami, who claimed first place, which was her sixth Super-G title.

While Lindsey Vonn has ended her season with a podium finish, she also made sure to appreciate her teammates for their performances during the season. Her teammate, Moltzan, recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing glimpses of her slalom season.

In this season, Paula Moltzan has earned the best results of her career, including two World Cup podiums and a bronze medal in giant slalom at the last World Championships in Saalbach. Reflecting on this performance, Vonn left a comment on Moltzan's post that read:

"World championship medalist!! 🔥"

Vonn's comment on Instagram

Vonn was ecstatic after earning her first podium finish after her comeback, and in a post-match interview, she said that there wasn't any better way for her to end the season, and this achievement has solidified the fact that she can compete for a medal.

Lindsey Vonn replies to her critics after earning her first podium finish

Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn sat for an interview with NBC Sports following her first podium finish after her comeback, where she fired back at her critics who questioned her return to skiing at the age of 40. She said that the criticism she received about her age and about competing in the sport made the season tougher for her; however, she revealed that she had put everything in line in the last race to prove everyone wrong.

“I usually do better when the pressure’s higher. It’s the last race of the season. I just put it all on the line. This is the level that I know I can ski. I know I can even do better than that. It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong," said Lindsey Vonn.

She added:

“Today meant everything to me. This is the road now to Cortina next year.”

Lindsey Vonn retired from skiing in 2019, citing several severe injuries throughout her journey. She sustained multiple knee injuries starting from the 2013 World Championships crash, where she tore her ACL and MCL, and this continued till 2019, when she experienced persistent knee pain and opted for retirement.

She underwent surgery for a partial knee replacement for the same in April 2024, which replaced the damaged parts of her knee. After completely recovering from this injury, she made a comeback to the slopes for the first time at the FIS Fall Festival in Colorado. With her most recent podium finish, Vonn's podium count has increased to 138.

