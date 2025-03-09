Lindsey Vonn sends strong 4-word response as Aly Raisman takes stage at UN General Assembly to end violence against women & girls

Lindsey Vonn lauded former gymnast Aly Raisman as she made her stance clear as an advocate of women's safety on International Women's Day on March 8, 2025. Raisman attended the General Assembly Hall during the United Nations observance of Women's Day.

Ad

Vonn came out of retirement to compete on the 2024/25 World Cup circuit. She reached her season-high in St. Anton, finishing fourth in the Super-G and sixth in downhill. She then finished 16th at the World Championships team event, having partnered with AJ Hurt. Despite struggling with her form in the comeback year, the 40-year-old declared she would be looking to compete at the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics.

Amid training, Vonn shifted her focus to a personality from a different sporting domain, as Raisman attended the United National Observance of International Women's Day. The gymnast wrote on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"Every second of every day, somewhere in the world, 3 girls experience some form of sexual violence. 82 million girls in one year alone. Yesterday I spoke at the UN general assembly to end violence against women & girls. Predators thrive in silence. So long as gender determines whose voice is heard, who’s safety matters, and who’s pain is acknowledged, women and girls will live in fear. This MUST end today."

Ad

Lindsey Vonn admired Raisman's gesture, commenting:

"You're so strong"

Lindsey Vonn commented on Aly Raisman's post; Instagram - @alyraisman

Raisman is a retired gymnast who won three gold medals, two silver, and one bronze across two Olympic appearances.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt note for her late mother while appreciating every woman on International Women's Day

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn's mother, Linda Krohn, was diagnosed with ALS, in 2021 and breathed her last a year later in 2022. Despite losing her mother, Vonn often opens up about how her mother's teachings continue to inspire her in life. On International Women's Day, the 82-time World Cup winner took to her Instagram to express gratitude to Linda, her ski teammates, and every woman who never gave up.

Ad

"My Mom was always a huge source of inspiration. She was incredibly positive and no matter what adversity she faced she approached every day with a smile and love. Her spirit will always inspire me no matter how much time passes."

She added:

"It’s been a privilege to be on a team with so many incredible women and they are just a few of the many who have paved a path for us to follow. Thank you to every woman who does their best, who never settles, who walks their own path, who loves, who fails and picks herself back up… thank you for being."

Ad

Vonn was the first American woman skier to reach pole podium in the downhill event at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback