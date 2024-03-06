Swimming fans on social media have engaged in a debate after witnessing Shane Eckler, a high school senior, getting called for a quick start at the 2024 3A Championships.

On Monday, the young swimmer competed in the 50m freestyle race at the 2024 3A Championships, where he was penalized for a speedy start. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) discussed the new form of alleged DQ, stating that it looked like a fair start.

One of them tweeted:

"New wacky DQ just dropped... Looks pretty legal to me, what's your call?"

Another wrote:

"Refs are going nuts these past few days"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Ridley High School student Shane Eckler is a Defending PIAA State Champion.

Eckler currently leads Pennsylvania state in the 50 free by clocking 20.27s at the Delcom Invitational. Besides holding the state lead, he has also competed at the 2023 Winter Junior Championships - East meet. The young swimmer reached the finals in the 100m back.

Shane Eckler announced his decision to join Notre Dame University late last year

A renowned top high-school swimmer in the state of Pennsylvania, Shane Eckler has committed to join the University of Notre Dame starting fall 2024. On October 13, 2023, he announced that he would be committing to the university as part of the class of 2028.

Eckler told Swimming World in an interview:

“I’m stoked to announce that I’ll be joining the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame next fall! Shout out to all my friends, family, coaches, and teammates who’ve supported me! #GoIrish.”

The Notre Dame Univeristy’s swimming team, Fighting Irish, was placed fifth among the 12 teams that competed at the 2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. Eckler will join other popular high school swimmers Charlie Tracy, Jack Sullivan, Patrick Branon, and Angus MacDonald on the team.