While gymnastics and social media sensation Olivia Dunne continues to steer Louisiana State University (LSU) to the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, she recently revealed her patriotic side in a TikTok video. The 20-year-old saluted the American Military in a TikTok video after the latter came up with a heartfelt gesture.

Dunne, the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, has a massive following on TikTok and Instagram, with 7.9 million followers and 4.9 million fans respectively, including American infantry Marines.

Recently, a photo of infantry Marines holding an American flag with Olivia Dunne's picture on it went viral. While the photo was likely taken during a camp, the Marines looked proud of themselves. They would surely be more when they see themselves on Dunne's TikTok.

The LSU gymnast showed the love back to the Marines by uploading a TikTok video with a picture of Marines in the background. Dunne used the popular 'American Dream' song as an expression of love for America and mimicked the lyrics 'Best Country In the World' while saluting the Military fans.

The 20-year-old shot to fame on social media during her LSU career, and this season will mark her last with the Tigers. She has promised to give her all this NCAA gymnastics season.

Olivia Dunne on handling stardom

Olivia Dunne is one of the biggest names in American gymnastics, but fame can be hard to handle at times. However, the LSU gymnast has handled it pretty well. She recently revealed it in an Instagram video.

"Everyone gets overwhelmed, so being able to have something that brings you to that moment of happiness and that moment of peace and bliss, is essential"

For Dunne, that something is:

"Connecting with nature and being around people I love"

The 20-year-old, who is the brand ambassador for Vouri Clothing, promoted their new campaign, Vouri BlissBlend, in a video. She will be seen next in action at the podium challenge after a dismal show against Alabama.

LSU Tigers defeated Alabama by 198.325-197.325 in their final conference match of the season, and the proceedings were brilliantly led by Haleigh Bryant. She posted her 14th perfect 10 score to also win the SEC Gymnast of the Week later.