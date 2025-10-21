On Monday, October 20, Andi Jackson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after Nebraska's game against Michigan. Her achievement garnered the attention of some of the Huskers, who dropped sweet reactions on social media.Jackson and the Nebraska volleyball team's latest appearance on the court came on Sunday, as they locked horns with Michigan at the Crisler Center. The Cornhuskers registered a 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 win. The junior middle blocker, Jackson, was one of the most significant contributors, earning eight kills and six blocks.Andi Jackson received the award for posting an average of 1.67 blocks/set, 2.17 kills/set, and a 0.706 hit percentage against Michigan &amp; MSU. Nebraska Volleyball shared Jackson's feat on Instagram with a caption that read:&quot;AJJJJJJ 🗣️ @andijacksonn earns this weeks @b1gvolleyball Defensive POTW award after posting 1.67 Block/set avg.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post captured the attention of some of the Nebraska volleyball players, such as Maisie Boesiger, who reshared it on her Instagram story. Lauding Jackson, she added clapping emoticons, showcasing her support for her teammate.&quot;👏👏👏.&quot;Boesiger's Instagram storyAnother Nebraska player, Keri Leimbach, also appreciated Andi Jackson, commenting:&quot;Too good @andijacksonn.&quot;Leimbach's comment on InstagramAlong with them, the team's outside hitter, Teraya Sigler, also dropped a comment that read:&quot;CUTEEEEE.&quot;Sigler's comment on InstagramWith their win against Michigan, Nebraska volleyball has successfully maintained its unbeaten streak of 18-0.Andi Jackson made her feelings known about Nebraska volleyball's culture and representing women's sports The Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker, Andi Jackson, sat for a conversation with the Big Ten Network during her team's match against the Akron Zips last month. She was asked about her experience of being a part of the match that recorded a crowd of 92,003. She also made her feelings known about contributing to pushing the sport forward.Grateful for being a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Jackson said:&quot;I'm so incredibly grateful. We talked about it all the time on our team. Just the platforms that we have here at Nebraska, we do not take them for granted. Obviously, people mean it when they say there's no place like Nebraska. So first of all we're so grateful for that.&quot; She added:“It's so incredible and getting to represent it. I'm super grateful but it's just such an honor getting to represent not only women's volleyball but just women's sports as a whole and have such a big platform and try to empower younger athletes to also go and be great and just set high standards.&quot; The Nebraska volleyball team will next be seen in action on October 24 against Northwestern at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.