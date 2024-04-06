The Miramar Invitational 2024 is all set to kickstart on April 6, 2024. The event is all set to be the first high-profile outdoor track and field meet of 2024 with players like Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson in attendance. With the Olympic trials just around the corner, the anticipation among track and field fans is at an all-time high.

The Miramar Invitational 2024 boasted an incredible lineup with some of the world's top track and field athletes like Yohan Blake, Christian Coleman, and many others. This is set to Christian Coleman's 200m season debut after world indoor 60m gold medal.

However, Sha'Carri Richardson pulled out of the event and informed her fans through an Instagram story. Recently, Shericka Jackson took to social media to announce that she would not be competing at the event. After this announcement, fans took to social media to voice out their opinion about the same.

"No ShaCarri and no Shericka.Guess the top performers are waiting to show the world their progress. Maybe if there was big prize money it would have been worth it for them lol," wrote a fan.

One fan compared the withdrawal to the popularity of track and field which is one of the most discussed topics about the sport.

"Listen this is why T&F ratings are down in the US bc the STARS barely run at these scheduled events. This prob sport should be as big as NBA & NFL! ," chimed in a fan.

An X user poked fun at the news with a gif.

"When they said, Sha’Carri vs Jacko at Miramar…," tweeted Raes Take Tv

Some fans brought about speculation about Shericka Jackson's injury

"I could've sworn she said she was nursing an injury a few weeks ago. I didn’t think I would see her till end of the month- if that ," tweeted a fan.

"She’s obviously nursing some form of injury and doesn’t want to aggravate it with Paris her main target…she’s smart to play it safe and race when she’s fully fit," tweeted (kwo_sports)

Sha'Carri Richardson's 2024 season

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson skipped the indoor season of 2024 to focus on the highly anticipated outdoor season. Fans expected her to make an appearance at the USATF Indoor Championships, however, she did not participate in the event but was present in the stands to cheer on her teammates and friends.

Sha'Carri Richardson was all set to perform in the 100m at the Miramar Invitational. However, Richardson pulled at the last moment informing fans via a video.

“I just want to let everybody know I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar,” she said.

Sha'Carri Richardson will now make her Olympic season debut at Xiamen Diamond League in China later in April. She will be competing in the 200m.