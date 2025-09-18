Meet Curtis Thompson: All about athlete who earned USA's first men's javelin throw medal since 2007

Curtis Thompson made history at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo by securing the first men’s javelin medal for the United States since 2007. Thompson’s throw of 86.67m in the opening round earned him bronze, with Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott taking gold at 88.16m and Grenada’s Anderson Peters claiming silver with 87.38m.

The competition on Thursday, September 18, delivered surprises, as Sachin Yadav narrowly missed the podium with 86.27m, while defending champion Neeraj Chopra finished eighth at 84.03m. Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem ended tenth at 82.75m.

Who is Curtis Thompson? Early life and family

Curtis Thompson was born on February 8, 1996, in Trenton, New Jersey, to parents Scott and Karen Thompson. He has a brother named Christopher. Outside of his athletic career, Thompson also serves as an athletics coach at Spain Park.

“Coaching kids reminds you of some of the basics that you tend to forget by the time you get to that top level. Also, there’s a type of joy in coaching the youth and watching their passion grow for something that you’ve learned to grow, love and enjoy,” Thompson said about teaching (via sportsstar)

When did Curtis Thompson take up the sport?

Thompson attended Florence Township Memorial High School, graduating in 2014. A versatile athlete, he excelled in football and basketball, but his standout performances came in track and field. He set a New Jersey state record at the Meet of Champions with a throw of 68.53m, earning the title of New Jersey Boys Track & Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year (2014).

Following high school, Thompson joined Mississippi State University, majoring in kinesiology and competing for the Bulldogs. His college career peaked in 2016 when he won the NCAA Division I javelin title, establishing himself as one of the country’s top collegiate throwers.

What are Curtis Thompson’s achievements?

Curtis Thompson is a two-time Olympian, representing the United States at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, though he did not win a medal at either. He has competed in three World Championships (2022, 2023, and 2025), finishing outside the top ranks in his first two appearances before earning a third-place finish in 2025.

Thompson is a five-time U.S. National Champion, with titles in 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025. His breakthrough came in 2018 when he captured his first USATF crown, marking the start of a steady rise in American javelin throwing.

