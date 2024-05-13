Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024 is all set to be held on May 15, 2024, in the city of Savona in Italy. Ever since its prominence in 2012, the tournament has been a prominent hub for Italian athletes as well as those from other countries to showcase their exceptional talents.

Numerous high-profile athletes from around the world such as Britain's Reece Prescod, and Eugene Amo-Dadzie will be participating in the 2024 edition of the Italy-based tournament.

However, the athlete to watch out for in the tournament will be the two-time World Championships silver medalist Trayvon Bromell. The 28-year-old will be a hot favorite going into the World Athletics Challenger event, especially in the 100m sprint discipline.

The tournament offers a minimal prize money of 600 Euros to the winner of an event while the second and third-placed competitors will take home 400 and 300 Euros respectively, Moreover, athletes who can break the event record will be awarded an extra 600 Euros.

All this said, let's look at the complete schedule and order of events for the 2024 edition of the Meeting Citta Di Savona.

Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024: Complete schedule and Order of events

Reece Prescod

Here is the complete schedule of the Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024:

2:50 PM CET- Jury and Contestant Gathering

3:50 PM CET- Women's Triple Jump

4:00 PM CET- Women's 100m Sprint Heats

4:14 PM CET- Men's 100m Sprint Heats

4:43 PM CET- Men's 200m Sprint

4:50 PM CET- Women's 200m Sprint

4:55 PM CET- Men's Shot Put

5:10 PM CET- Men's 110m Hurdles

5:20 PM CET- Men's Long Jump

5:25 PM CET- Women's 100m Hurdles

5:35 PM CET- Women's 100m Sprint Finals

5:42 PM CET- Men's 100m Sprint Finals

5:50 PM CET- Women's 100m Paralympic Finals

6:05 PM CET- Men's 400m Sprint

6:12 PM CET- Women's 400m Sprint

6:25 PM CET- Men's 400m Hurdles

6:35 PM CET- Women's 400m Hurdles

6:45 PM CET- Men's 1500m Run

Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024: Where to Watch?

Eugene Amo-Dadzie set to feature at the Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024

All the events of the 2024 edition of the Meeting Di Savona will be live-streamed on the Atletica TV Website. Besides the YouTube page of Italian athletics and Rai Play 3 will also broadcast the World Athletics Challenger event. Moreover, fans can also get live updates of all the events from the tournament on the official website of World Athletics.