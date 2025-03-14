Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction as DeAndre Hopkins signs $6,000,000 deal with the Baltimore Ravens

Michael Phelps recently reacted to the Baltimore Ravens' signing of DeAndre Hopkins. The swimmer, who has long since been a staunch supporter of the Ravens, was quick to welcome Hopkins as he joined the team.

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time. The ace swimmer featured in five consecutive Olympics, winning 28 medals, 23 of which were gold. The American also won 26 World Championships golds between 2001 and 2011.

On Friday, Match 14, Michael Phelps made his feelings known about the Baltimore Ravens signing DeAndre Hopkins. Sharing a post by the Ravens on his Instagram story, Phelps welcomed Hopkins with a simple message, writing:

“Welcome to Baltimore @deandrehopkins!!”

Via Michael Phelps' Instagram (@m_phelps00)

Hopkins, a wide receiver, has signed a one-year contract with the Ravens. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million. Hopkins has led an impressive career in the NFL, scoring 84 touchdowns in his 12 seasons in the league.

Michael Phelps helps raise $2.5 million for charity

Phelps at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup (Image source: Getty)

After more than 15 years of dominating the international swimming circuit, Michael Phelps called time on his career in the pool after the 2016 Olympics. Since then, the American has busied himself with multiple different adventures and has continued to use his platform to advocate for mental health issues.

Most recently, Phelps attended a charity gala at the Arthrex in Naples, Florida. There, he helped raise more than $2.5 million, which was donated to multiple children's mental health programs along the Gulf Coast.

Phelps has been vocal about his struggles since his swimming days. He once revealed that he first experienced struggles with depression after the 2004 Games, telling Olympics.com:

“I can go back to 2004 and say that was when I first experienced it,” Phelps said. “That was the first time I came across depression coming back from the 2004 Olympic Games. I suffered from post-Olympic depression pretty bad.”

Since then, the swimmer has been open about his struggles, hoping that it might help someone else.

“Hopefully, I can save a life. I can help somebody else because I know that the feelings that I have, I had, what I go through every single day, every single week, every single month. I know I'm not alone and I understand that for me it's OK to not be OK.”

After retiring from swimming, Michael Phelps lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona, with his wife Nicole and their four sons Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

