Michael Phelps makes feelings known on receiving shootout from Timothée Chalamet during SAG Acceptance Speech

Michael Phelps expressed his thoughts on being mentioned with high regard by American actor Timothée Chalamet during the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Chalamet won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."

Chalamet stated that the award meant a lot to him after having poured five-and-a-half-years into the project. He then revealed his ambitions in life, claiming that he wanted to achieve the greatness Phelps and basketball legend Michael Jordan achieved.

"I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness," the actor said. "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there."

Phelps reacted to Chalamet's speech on Tuesday and admitted that it was a huge honor for him before congratulating the actor on the award.

"Huge honor to mentioned in this...Hard work does pay off! LFG @tchalamet!! Congrats," he wrote.

Michael Phelps' Instagram story

Phelps is widely regarded as the greatest Olympian and swimmer in history. He has won an astonishing 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds, and broke a staggering 39 world records during his swimming career from 2000 to 2016.

Michael Phelps received a shootout from LeBron James during the 2016 Sportsperson of The Year Awards

Michael Phelps during the Match 10 - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps and LeBron James were nominated for the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year award in 2016 but it was the four-time NBA Champion who came out on top and won the award.

While Phelps had won an impressive five gold medals at the 2016 Olympics, James had led his then franchise, Cleveland Cavalaries, to its first NBA title. However, the basketball legend didn't forget to give a shootout to Phelps' achievements.

"There were so many unbelievable achievements in 2016, and we've seen so many great athletes," James said (via ESPN). "Obviously, Mike Phelps, you got -- we talk about you at the crib so much, man. You are literally a fish. Literally. Like, I have no idea how you do what you do."

Phelps later attended one of James' games with the Cavaliers and saw his greatness yet again appreciated by the all-time NBA leading points scorer. James pointed to Phelps in the crowd after scoring a two-hand hammer dunk, and explaining his gesture afterward, he said:

"Just recognizing greatness, that's all that's about," James said about his gesture after the game.

Phelps retired following the 2016 Rio Olympics and has since focused on his 'Michael Phelps Foundation,' which focuses on water safety, among other issues.

