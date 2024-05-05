"Might make the Olympic team if he tries to"- Fans react to Quincy Wilson displaying another phenomenal 400m at the Puma East Coast International

Quincy Wilson successfully maintained his winning streak at the PUMA East Coast International Showcase, which concluded on May 4, 2024. With a record time of 45.17s, the youngster was able to fly to victory, leaving track and field fans in awe.

Quincy Wilson has already produced some impressive performances despite being only 16. He started his year with the VA Showcase in January, where he missed out on the national high school record by just a fraction.

Wilson then stepped up for the New Balance National Indoor to clock a national high school record time of 45.76s in the 400m event. This feat smashed the seven-year-old under-18 world record of Tyrese Cooper, set in 2017.

In the recently concluded Penn Relays, the 16-year-old Bullis School sprinter recorded the fastest 400m high school time, when he ran the anchor leg in 44.37s. Repeating his extraordinary flair, he ran the fastest 400m at the PUMA East Coast International Showcase as well. MileSplit US took to their official X handle to put up the video, captioned:

"One week after logging two 44-second 4x400m anchor splits at Penn Relays, Quincy Wilson goes 45.17 in the open 400m at the PUMA East Coast International Showcase."

Fans who flocked in to congratulate Quincy Wilson already started speculating about whether he might make the Olympic team. One fan said:

"Might make the Olympic team if he tries to"

Another fan chimed in to write:

"Alright he’s consistently running these times, what needs to happen to get him in the Olympic trials cause this is gettin krazy"

One fan tried to explain his blazing speed in words and wrote:

"Cruising"

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

"Quincy Wilson, who just recently ran 45.19, ran 45.17 PB this time, an improvement of 0.02 seconds," one fan said.

"hes only like 15," a fan tweeted.

More stellar performances of Wilson came from the Florida Relays and the Beach Run Invitational, to name a few. At the Milrose games, he ran in 1:17.36 to mark the second-fastest all-time high school 600m time.

"I have been dreaming about this" - Quincy Wilson on breaking 400m US High School record

Quincy Wilson's historical feat at the New Balance National Indoors not only transcended Tyrese Cooper but also Elzie Coleman's national high school record, which remained untouched since 2004. Expressing surprise, Wilson candidly spoke to Flo Track in a post-race interview and said:

"45.7. I've been dreaming about this. I’ve been watching all the races go but the 45, when the record was broken I wasn’t even alive. I wasn’t even thought and so I came out here and I was able to give my best race and 45.7 means a lot to me.”

The teenager also spoke about competing at the Olympic trials this summer.

"I can't wait to get, I hope I can be able to make the team and things like that because right now I was looking, I think I can, I may go to the trials this summer," he shared.

The 2024 US Track and Field trials will open its gates on June 21 and will continue till June 30, 2024.